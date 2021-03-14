Illini win Big Ten Tournament with 91-88 victory over Ohio State

Kofi Cockburn and Ayo Dosunmu each scored 16 points and made key plays in overtime to send No. 3 Illinois past No. 9 Ohio State 91-88 for its first Big Ten Tournament title since 2005.

Cockburn made the go-ahead free throws with 1:39 to go, Dosunmu followed that with a game-breaking 15-footer and the Fighting Illini sealed it at the free-throw line.

Ohio State was led by Duane Washington Jr. with a career-high 32 points and Justice Sueing with 22.

The Buckeyes erased a 17-point first-half lead to force overtime.

