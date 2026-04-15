Illinois basketball: Illini to return majority of its core, agent says

Wednesday was a good day for Illinois basketball fans.

A handful of Illini basketball players who were critical to the team's Final Four run this season will return for the 2025-2026 season.

What we know:

After the Illini season ended at the hands of UConn in the Final Four, there were questions lingering about how many players, if at all, would return to Champaign and run it all back.

On Wednesday, that question was answered.

According to agent Misko Raznatovic, Tomislav Ivisic, Zvonimir Ivisic and Jake Davis will all return to Illinois next season.

Earlier Wednesday, it was confirmed that freshman and rising sophomore David Mirkovic would return to Champaign, too.

In other words, four of the top eight scorers from last season's Final Four team wil return for another year in Champaign.

DraftExpress first reported the news.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - APRIL 04: Zvonimir Ivisic #44 of the Illinois Fighting Illini and Tomislav Ivisic #13 of the Illinois Fighting Illini react while playing against the UConn Huskies in the first half of the Final Four of the 2026 NCAA Men's Bas Expand

Big picture view:

These returnees will account for about 60% of its production from last season, and solidify Illinois as one of the top teams in the nation next season.

The four players – Davis, Mirkovic and the Ivisic brothers – combined to average 35.5 points per game and 20.3 rebounds per game. Mirkovic, Davis and Tomislav Ivisic also shot an average of 36.5 percent on 3-point shots last season, returning perimeter offense to the team, too.

Illinois still has to replace Kylan Boswell and Keaton Wagler on the scoring front. Those two combined to average just over 30 points per game per night for the Illini. However, Andrej Stojakovic's could return as well, which would bring back 13.5 points per game back into the fold.

With Davis, Mirkovic and the Ivisic brothers back next season, it takes pressure off of Brad Underwood's staff to replace interior defense, rebounding and post offense.

What's next:

Illinois can now focus its efforts on landing some of the biggest transfer portal names available.

Underwood's staff landed Stefan Vaaks from the portal over the weekend, giving Illinois a versatile 3-point shooter. Vaaks can shoot off the dribble or can pull up from beyond the arc. Wagler was that shooter for Illinois last season.

What remains to be seen is John Blackwell's decision.

Blackwell, a guard from Wisconsin who is currently in the portal and targeted by the Illini staff, would bring another high-level shooter to the Illinois lineup to pair with Stojakovic.

Blackwell's dad was a four-year player at Illinois, which helps the cause in Champaign. However, if that domino falls for the Illini it could solidify Illinois as a preseason top-five team before next season begins.