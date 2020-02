article

Tarkus Ferguson scored 14 points and reserve Godwin Boahen added a double-double to propel Illinois-Chicago to a 73-43 romp over Northern Kentucky.

Ferguson buried 5 of 10 shots from the floor with two 3-pointers and added six rebounds for the Flames (13-15, 8-7 Horizon League).

Jalen Tate topped the Norse (19-8, 11-4) with eight points. Northern Kentucky saw its five-game win streak end.