Illinois High School Football: Final scores and results from Week 8 statewide

By Associated Press
Published  October 18, 2025 2:08am CDT
High School Sports
Here are the final scores and results for high school football in Illinois statewide for Week 8 and the weekend of Oct. 18.

Illinois High School Football Week 8 final scores and results

Friday's scores

Amboy 68, West Prairie 8

Andrew 47, DeKalb 28

Annawan-Wethersfield 42, ROWVA-Williamsfield 6

Arlington Heights (Hersey) 38, Mt Prospect (Prospect) 34

Athens 29, New Berlin 27

Aurora (A. Christian) 28, Wheaton Academy 27

Barrington 42, Schaumburg 0

Batavia 31, St Charles East 13

Belleville (East) 27, Belleville (West) 14

Benton 56, Pinckneyville 7

Bradley-Bourbonnais 35, Lincoln Way West 13

Brother Rice 48, St. Laurence 6

Byron 77, Rockford Lutheran 0

Carlinville 35, Hillsboro 27

Carterville 28, Murphysboro 7

Cary-Grove 40, Hampshire 7

Central 41, Columbia 6

Central 41, Crystal Lake Central 6

Central 44, Iroquois West 8

Central 60, Pleasant Hill 8

Centralia 48, Mt Vernon 44

Chester 42, Red Bud 18

Coal City 56, Herscher 7

Crete-Monee 52, Bloom 7

Danville 41, Richwoods 22

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 28, Lexington 19

Dixon 65, Streator 0

Downers Grove South 42, Leyden 3

Du Quoin 28, Nashville 18

Dupo 29, Sparta 23

East Saint Louis 48, O'Fallon 6

Edwardsville 37, Alton 7

Effingham 36, Mattoon 16

Elk Grove 10, Buffalo Grove 4

Erie-Prophetstown 27, Mendota 14

Fairfield 56, Christopher 12

Flanagan-Cornell 42, Peoria Heights 30

Flora 39, Hamilton County 23

Freeburg 45, Salem 18

Fremd 23, Palatine 13

Galena 46, Dakota 6

Galva 50, Ridgewood 44

Genoa-Kingston 62, Rock Falls 6

Gibault 21, Triad 14

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 34, Fieldcrest 6

Glenbard East 21, Glenbard South 14

Glenwood 35, Sacred Heart-Griffin 31

Grant 54, Grayslake Central 20

Harrisburg 14, Herrin 7

Heyworth 30, Tuscola 14

Homewood-Flossmoor 29, Naperville Central 10

Huntley 48, McHenry 36

Illini West 42, United 22

Jacksonville 36, MacArthur 33

Johnsburg 24, Woodstock 21

Joliet West 31, Plainfield Central 7

Kaneland 23, La Salle-Peru 21

Lakes 35, Grayslake North 0

Libertyville 31, Lake Forest 6

Lincoln Way Central 37, Aurora (Waubonsie Valley) 3

Lockport 34, Aurora (Metea Valley) 21

Lyons 24, Downers Grove North 20

Macomb 42, Elmwood 13

Mahomet-Seymour 49, Charleston 0

Manteno 25, Peotone 20

Marion 39, Carbondale 35

Marist 51, Aurora (Marmion Academy) 6

Metamora 63, East Peoria 20

Milledgeville 54, Alden-Hebron 22

Momence 44, Watseka 19

Monticello 18, Prairie Central 14

Morris 50, Sycamore 10

Morrison 31, Fulton 21

Morton 20, Dunlap 19

Mt. Carmel 35, Marshall 0

Naperville North 14, Lincoln-Way East 6

Nazareth 42, Benet 14

Newton 34, Lawrenceville 20

Oakwood 28, Salt Fork 7

Olney 28, Casey-Westfield 27

Olympia 54, Pleasant Plains 13

Orangeville 56, Christian Life 29

Oswego 33, Oswego East 21

PORTA 38, Riverton 8

Pana 63, Litchfield 21

Paris 41, Robinson 19

Pawnee 21, Metro-East Lutheran 20

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 46, Rantoul 0

Peoria (H.S.) 42, Bloomington 20

Peoria Notre Dame 47, St Bede 13

Pittsfield 34, Auburn 21

Plainfield South 49, Joliet Central 0

Polo 54, Kirkland Hiawatha 14

Princeville 48, Stark County 7

Providence 48, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 13

Richards 54, Lemont 27

Richmond-Burton 42, Marengo 13

Ridgewood 35, Bensenville (Fenton) 27

Riverdale 34, Hall 25

Riverside-Brookfield 31, West Chicago 14

Rochelle 42, Ottawa 3

Rochester 55, Springfield 10

Rock Island 41, Galesburg 6

Rockridge 48, Monmouth-Roseville 12

Rolling Meadows 63, Wheeling 0

Roxana 55, East Alton-Wood River 0

Sandburg 24, Neuqua Valley 21

Saxony Lutheran, Mo. 42, Massac County 27

Seneca 39, St Joseph-Ogden 36

Sesser-Valier 24, Eldorado 20

St Charles North 31, Glenbard North 20

St. Francis 35, DePaul 14

St. Mary's (St. Louis), Mo. 23, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 0

Staunton 27, Gillespie 8

Sterling 38, Quincy 17

Stockton 18, Durand-Pecatonica 14

T.F. North 31, T.F. South 12

Tri-Valley 50, Shelbyville 6

Unity 48, Illinois Valley Central 14

University 50, Southeast 14

Urbana 42, Manual 26

Vernon Hills 14, Maine West 7

Warren 27, Lake Zurich 17

Washington 48, Canton 12

Wauconda 25, Antioch 20

Wesclin 34, Carlyle 0

West Carroll 41, South Beloit 22

West Central 59, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 36

West Hancock 48, Bureau Valley 12

Westville 59, Hoopeston 0

Wheaton North 21, Geneva 20

Wilmington 54, Reed-Custer 6

York 21, Glenbard West 20

Thursday's scores

Curie 54, Lake View 34

Julian 38, Bogan 20

St Anne 61, Milford 28

