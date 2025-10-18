Illinois High School Football: Final scores and results from Week 8 statewide
Here are the final scores and results for high school football in Illinois statewide for Week 8 and the weekend of Oct. 18.
Illinois High School Football Week 8 final scores and results
Friday's scores
Amboy 68, West Prairie 8
Andrew 47, DeKalb 28
Annawan-Wethersfield 42, ROWVA-Williamsfield 6
Arlington Heights (Hersey) 38, Mt Prospect (Prospect) 34
Athens 29, New Berlin 27
Aurora (A. Christian) 28, Wheaton Academy 27
Barrington 42, Schaumburg 0
Batavia 31, St Charles East 13
Belleville (East) 27, Belleville (West) 14
Benton 56, Pinckneyville 7
Bradley-Bourbonnais 35, Lincoln Way West 13
Brother Rice 48, St. Laurence 6
Byron 77, Rockford Lutheran 0
Carlinville 35, Hillsboro 27
Carterville 28, Murphysboro 7
Cary-Grove 40, Hampshire 7
Central 41, Columbia 6
Central 41, Crystal Lake Central 6
Central 44, Iroquois West 8
Central 60, Pleasant Hill 8
Centralia 48, Mt Vernon 44
Chester 42, Red Bud 18
Coal City 56, Herscher 7
Crete-Monee 52, Bloom 7
Danville 41, Richwoods 22
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 28, Lexington 19
Dixon 65, Streator 0
Downers Grove South 42, Leyden 3
Du Quoin 28, Nashville 18
Dupo 29, Sparta 23
East Saint Louis 48, O'Fallon 6
Edwardsville 37, Alton 7
Effingham 36, Mattoon 16
Elk Grove 10, Buffalo Grove 4
Erie-Prophetstown 27, Mendota 14
Fairfield 56, Christopher 12
Flanagan-Cornell 42, Peoria Heights 30
Flora 39, Hamilton County 23
Freeburg 45, Salem 18
Fremd 23, Palatine 13
Galena 46, Dakota 6
Galva 50, Ridgewood 44
Genoa-Kingston 62, Rock Falls 6
Gibault 21, Triad 14
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 34, Fieldcrest 6
Glenbard East 21, Glenbard South 14
Glenwood 35, Sacred Heart-Griffin 31
Grant 54, Grayslake Central 20
Harrisburg 14, Herrin 7
Heyworth 30, Tuscola 14
Homewood-Flossmoor 29, Naperville Central 10
Huntley 48, McHenry 36
Illini West 42, United 22
Jacksonville 36, MacArthur 33
Johnsburg 24, Woodstock 21
Joliet West 31, Plainfield Central 7
Kaneland 23, La Salle-Peru 21
Lakes 35, Grayslake North 0
Libertyville 31, Lake Forest 6
Lincoln Way Central 37, Aurora (Waubonsie Valley) 3
Lockport 34, Aurora (Metea Valley) 21
Lyons 24, Downers Grove North 20
Macomb 42, Elmwood 13
Mahomet-Seymour 49, Charleston 0
Manteno 25, Peotone 20
Marion 39, Carbondale 35
Marist 51, Aurora (Marmion Academy) 6
Metamora 63, East Peoria 20
Milledgeville 54, Alden-Hebron 22
Momence 44, Watseka 19
Monticello 18, Prairie Central 14
Morris 50, Sycamore 10
Morrison 31, Fulton 21
Morton 20, Dunlap 19
Mt. Carmel 35, Marshall 0
Naperville North 14, Lincoln-Way East 6
Nazareth 42, Benet 14
Newton 34, Lawrenceville 20
Oakwood 28, Salt Fork 7
Olney 28, Casey-Westfield 27
Olympia 54, Pleasant Plains 13
Orangeville 56, Christian Life 29
Oswego 33, Oswego East 21
PORTA 38, Riverton 8
Pana 63, Litchfield 21
Paris 41, Robinson 19
Pawnee 21, Metro-East Lutheran 20
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 46, Rantoul 0
Peoria (H.S.) 42, Bloomington 20
Peoria Notre Dame 47, St Bede 13
Pittsfield 34, Auburn 21
Plainfield South 49, Joliet Central 0
Polo 54, Kirkland Hiawatha 14
Princeville 48, Stark County 7
Providence 48, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 13
Richards 54, Lemont 27
Richmond-Burton 42, Marengo 13
Ridgewood 35, Bensenville (Fenton) 27
Riverdale 34, Hall 25
Riverside-Brookfield 31, West Chicago 14
Rochelle 42, Ottawa 3
Rochester 55, Springfield 10
Rock Island 41, Galesburg 6
Rockridge 48, Monmouth-Roseville 12
Rolling Meadows 63, Wheeling 0
Roxana 55, East Alton-Wood River 0
Sandburg 24, Neuqua Valley 21
Saxony Lutheran, Mo. 42, Massac County 27
Seneca 39, St Joseph-Ogden 36
Sesser-Valier 24, Eldorado 20
St Charles North 31, Glenbard North 20
St. Francis 35, DePaul 14
St. Mary's (St. Louis), Mo. 23, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 0
Staunton 27, Gillespie 8
Sterling 38, Quincy 17
Stockton 18, Durand-Pecatonica 14
T.F. North 31, T.F. South 12
Tri-Valley 50, Shelbyville 6
Unity 48, Illinois Valley Central 14
University 50, Southeast 14
Urbana 42, Manual 26
Vernon Hills 14, Maine West 7
Warren 27, Lake Zurich 17
Washington 48, Canton 12
Wauconda 25, Antioch 20
Wesclin 34, Carlyle 0
West Carroll 41, South Beloit 22
West Central 59, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 36
West Hancock 48, Bureau Valley 12
Westville 59, Hoopeston 0
Wheaton North 21, Geneva 20
Wilmington 54, Reed-Custer 6
York 21, Glenbard West 20
Thursday's scores
Curie 54, Lake View 34
Julian 38, Bogan 20
St Anne 61, Milford 28