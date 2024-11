Illinois high school football: IHSA State Championship schedule, matchups, dates and times

When Thanksgiving arrives, so does the chance to win it all.

The IHSA state football championship games are set from Class 1A through 8A, culminating weeks of playoff showdowns and more drama.

Here is the IHSA state football championship game schedule, including dates, times and match ups for all classifications.

IHSA Football Championship Games - Nov. 29

Class 1A Championship

Lena-Winslow vs. Althoff Catholic, 10:00 am

Class 2A Championship

Chicago Christian Palos Heights vs. Maroa-Forsyth, 1:00 pm

Class 3A Championship

Montini vs. Monticello, 4:00 pm

Class 4A Championship

Chicago DePaul vs. Mt. Zion, 7:00 pm

IHSA Football Championship Games - Nov. 30

Class 5A Championship

Nazareth Academy vs. Joliet Catholic Academy, 10:00 am

Class 6A Championship

Geneva vs. East St. Louis, 1:00 pm

Class 7A Championship

Batavia vs. Chicago Mt. Carmel, 4:00 pm

Class 8A Championship

Loyola Academy vs. York, 7:00 pm