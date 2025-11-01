Illinois high school football: Scores and results from the first round of the IHSA playoffs
Here are the Illinois high school football scores and results from games statewide from Halloween weekend, which includes the first week of IHSA playoffs.
Saturday's scores
Abundant Life-St. Ambrose, Wis. 34, Orangeville 28
Amundsen 17, Lincoln Park 7
Bloom 27, Thornton 26
Clark 32, Johnson 6
Freeburg 42, Priory, Mo. 14
Glenbard West 49, Proviso West 0
Goode 62, Lindblom 34
IMG Academy, Fla. 38, East Saint Louis 14
Kaneland 55, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 28
Kenwood 40, Phillips 0
Lake View 40, Senn 14
Mather 20, North Lawndale 12
Meridian 48, St Thomas More 14
Milledgeville 28, North Shelby, Mo. 12
Morgan Park 26, Simeon 6
Pawnee def. Palestine, forfeit
Payton College Prep 20, Westinghouse 9
Reed-Custer 57, Comer 6
South Fork 52, Martinsville 16
South Shore 22, PLPIITMSJ (CO-OP) 18
Friday's scores
Class 8A Playoffs
Barrington 72, Elgin 13
Bolingbrook 30, Oswego East 20
Fremd 41, Huntley 14
Glenbrook South 27, Minooka 14
Hinsdale Central 45, South Elgin 15
Lane Tech 34, PLPIITMSJ (CO-OP) 6
Lincoln-Way East 45, Stevenson 0
Lyons 24, York 21
Maine South 56, Downers Grove South 20
Oswego 17, Naperville North 7
Palatine 29, Young 8
Class 7A Playoffs
Arlington Heights (Hersey) 56, Payton College Prep 0
Batavia 56, Hoffman Estates 0
Brother Rice 57, Jefferson 0
Downers Grove North 28, Mt Prospect (Prospect) 21
Glenbard East 63, West Chicago 29
Glenbard North 17, Yorkville 0
Kenwood 62, Prosser 6
Lincoln Way Central 49, Reavis 7
Lincoln Way West 56, Lincoln Park 14
Richards 33, Edwardsville 14
St Charles North 42, East Moline (United) 12
Class 6A Playoffs
Bradley-Bourbonnais 42, Shepard 21
Dunlap 49, Pekin (IL) 21
East Saint Louis 63, Plainfield East 7
Harlem 62, Mather 0
Rolling Meadows 29, Riverside-Brookfield 23
Simeon 56, Goode 8
St. Laurence 49, Oak Lawn 19
Class 5A Playoffs
King 46, Agricultural Science 6
Prairie Ridge 46, Vernon Hills 30
Washington 45, University 13
Class 4A Playoffs
Dixon 45, Woodstock North 0
Geneseo 16, Rochelle 14
Morris 54, Woodstock 7
Peoria Notre Dame 35, Marengo 21
Rochester 56, Taylorville 7
Waterloo 14, Mt Zion 13
Class 3A Playoffs
Bishop McNamara 38, Herscher 14
Byron 63, Oregon 15
Richmond-Burton 49, North Boone 0
Class 2A Playoffs
Johnston City 38, Wesclin 25
Thursday's scores
Amboy 28, Orangeville 18
Belvidere (North) 38, Fulton 0
Byron 50, West Carroll 8
Forreston 30, Lanark (Eastland)-Pearl City 20
Freeport 49, Morrison 48, OT
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 49, Oregon 14
Harlem 21, Boylan 14
Johnsburg 45, North Boone 21
Lena-Winslow 28, Stockton 6
St Bede 56, Dakota 16
Sterling 14, Aurora (A. Christian) 6
Stillman Valley 34, Winnebago 0
Sycamore 22, Durand-Pecatonica 14