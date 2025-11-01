Expand / Collapse search

Illinois high school football: Scores and results from the first round of the IHSA playoffs

By AP News
Published  November 1, 2025 1:39pm CDT
Here are the Illinois high school football scores and results from games statewide from Halloween weekend, which includes the first week of IHSA playoffs.

Saturday's scores

Abundant Life-St. Ambrose, Wis. 34, Orangeville 28

Amundsen 17, Lincoln Park 7

Bloom 27, Thornton 26

Clark 32, Johnson 6

Freeburg 42, Priory, Mo. 14

Glenbard West 49, Proviso West 0

Goode 62, Lindblom 34

IMG Academy, Fla. 38, East Saint Louis 14

Kaneland 55, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 28

Kenwood 40, Phillips 0

Lake View 40, Senn 14

Mather 20, North Lawndale 12

Meridian 48, St Thomas More 14

Milledgeville 28, North Shelby, Mo. 12

Morgan Park 26, Simeon 6

Pawnee def. Palestine, forfeit

Payton College Prep 20, Westinghouse 9

Reed-Custer 57, Comer 6

South Fork 52, Martinsville 16

South Shore 22, PLPIITMSJ (CO-OP) 18

Friday's scores

Class 8A Playoffs

Barrington 72, Elgin 13

Bolingbrook 30, Oswego East 20

Fremd 41, Huntley 14

Glenbrook South 27, Minooka 14

Hinsdale Central 45, South Elgin 15

Lane Tech 34, PLPIITMSJ (CO-OP) 6

Lincoln-Way East 45, Stevenson 0

Lyons 24, York 21

Maine South 56, Downers Grove South 20

Oswego 17, Naperville North 7

Palatine 29, Young 8

Class 7A Playoffs

Arlington Heights (Hersey) 56, Payton College Prep 0

Batavia 56, Hoffman Estates 0

Brother Rice 57, Jefferson 0

Downers Grove North 28, Mt Prospect (Prospect) 21

Glenbard East 63, West Chicago 29

Glenbard North 17, Yorkville 0

Kenwood 62, Prosser 6

Lincoln Way Central 49, Reavis 7

Lincoln Way West 56, Lincoln Park 14

Richards 33, Edwardsville 14

St Charles North 42, East Moline (United) 12

Class 6A Playoffs

Bradley-Bourbonnais 42, Shepard 21

Dunlap 49, Pekin (IL) 21

East Saint Louis 63, Plainfield East 7

Harlem 62, Mather 0

Rolling Meadows 29, Riverside-Brookfield 23

Simeon 56, Goode 8

St. Laurence 49, Oak Lawn 19

Class 5A Playoffs

King 46, Agricultural Science 6

Prairie Ridge 46, Vernon Hills 30

Washington 45, University 13

Class 4A Playoffs

Dixon 45, Woodstock North 0

Geneseo 16, Rochelle 14

Morris 54, Woodstock 7

Peoria Notre Dame 35, Marengo 21

Rochester 56, Taylorville 7

Waterloo 14, Mt Zion 13

Class 3A Playoffs

Bishop McNamara 38, Herscher 14

Byron 63, Oregon 15

Richmond-Burton 49, North Boone 0

Class 2A Playoffs

Johnston City 38, Wesclin 25

Thursday's scores

Amboy 28, Orangeville 18

Belvidere (North) 38, Fulton 0

Byron 50, West Carroll 8

Forreston 30, Lanark (Eastland)-Pearl City 20

Freeport 49, Morrison 48, OT

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 49, Oregon 14

Harlem 21, Boylan 14

Johnsburg 45, North Boone 21

Lena-Winslow 28, Stockton 6

St Bede 56, Dakota 16

Sterling 14, Aurora (A. Christian) 6

Stillman Valley 34, Winnebago 0

Sycamore 22, Durand-Pecatonica 14

