Illinois high school football: Scores and results from Oct. 10 in Week 7 statewide
Here are the final scores and results from Week 7 statewide for IHSA high school football in Illinois for the weekend of Oct. 10.
Friday's scores
Amboy 62, Ridgewood 12
Annawan-Wethersfield 17, Princeville 14
Arthur (A.-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond) 43, Nokomis 20
Brown County 66, Beardstown 0
Cary-Grove 56, Crystal Lake South 13
Central 18, Le Roy 8
Central 46, Routt 3
Central 54, Hoopeston 0
Christopher 48, Carmi-White County 14
Coal City 49, Peotone 7
Columbia 7, Salem 6
Dixon 50, Winnebago 15
Du Quoin 48, Anna (A.-Jonesboro) 13
Durand-Pecatonica 34, Forreston 20
East Saint Louis 55, Belleville (East) 7
Edwardsville 35, O'Fallon 3
El Paso-Gridley 40, Eureka 0
Erie-Prophetstown 40, Orion 14
Flora 28, Fairfield 20
Galva 38, Peoria Heights 12
Illini West 28, Bureau Valley 20
Illinois Valley Central 28, Rock Falls 0
Johnston City 44, Hamilton County 6
Kankakee 48, Bloom 0
Lake Zurich 35, Mundelein 0
Le Roy 14, Heyworth 12
Lena-Winslow 46, Galena 0
Macomb 42, Knoxville 19
Marshall 34, Lawrenceville 7
Milledgeville 56, Orangeville 16
Minooka 10, Oswego 3
Monmouth-Roseville 57, Hall 14
Montini Catholic 49, Arlington Heights (St. Viator) 3
Mt Vernon 62, Granite City 6
Nashville 55, Pinckneyville 7
Newton 24, Robinson 21
Normal 41, Danville 0
Normal West 48, Manual 0
Oregon 34, Winnebago 21
Ottawa Marquette 51, Elmwood 6
PORTA 22, Athens 18
Plainfield East 27, Joliet West 7
Polo 50, River Ridge 8
Prairie Central 40, Rantoul 6
Prairie Ridge 35, Crystal Lake Central 14
Seneca 48, St Bede 16
Stillman Valley 21, Oregon 15
Unity 47, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0
Villa Grove/Heritage 25, Sangamon Valley 24
Warren 28, Stevenson 13
Wesclin 34, Red Bud 22
West Carroll 70, Ashton (A.-Franklin Center) 8
West Hancock 62, LCSRV (CO-OP) 6
West Prairie 46, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 8
Wilmington 45, Streator 0
Thursday's scores
Curie 30, North Lawndale 26
Sesser-Valier 54, Albion (Edwards County) 7
