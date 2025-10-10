Expand / Collapse search

Illinois high school football: Scores and results from Oct. 10 in Week 7 statewide

By AP News
Published  October 10, 2025 9:44pm CDT
High School Sports
Associated Press
Here are the final scores and results from Week 7 statewide for IHSA high school football in Illinois for the weekend of Oct. 10.

Friday's scores

Amboy 62, Ridgewood 12

Annawan-Wethersfield 17, Princeville 14

Arthur (A.-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond) 43, Nokomis 20

Brown County 66, Beardstown 0

Cary-Grove 56, Crystal Lake South 13

Central 18, Le Roy 8

Central 46, Routt 3

Central 54, Hoopeston 0

Christopher 48, Carmi-White County 14

Coal City 49, Peotone 7

Columbia 7, Salem 6

Dixon 50, Winnebago 15

Du Quoin 48, Anna (A.-Jonesboro) 13

Durand-Pecatonica 34, Forreston 20

East Saint Louis 55, Belleville (East) 7

Edwardsville 35, O'Fallon 3

El Paso-Gridley 40, Eureka 0

Erie-Prophetstown 40, Orion 14

Flora 28, Fairfield 20

Galva 38, Peoria Heights 12

Illini West 28, Bureau Valley 20

Illinois Valley Central 28, Rock Falls 0

Johnston City 44, Hamilton County 6

Kankakee 48, Bloom 0

Lake Zurich 35, Mundelein 0

Le Roy 14, Heyworth 12

Lena-Winslow 46, Galena 0

Macomb 42, Knoxville 19

Marshall 34, Lawrenceville 7

Milledgeville 56, Orangeville 16

Minooka 10, Oswego 3

Monmouth-Roseville 57, Hall 14

Montini Catholic 49, Arlington Heights (St. Viator) 3

Mt Vernon 62, Granite City 6

Nashville 55, Pinckneyville 7

Newton 24, Robinson 21

Normal 41, Danville 0

Normal West 48, Manual 0

Oregon 34, Winnebago 21

Ottawa Marquette 51, Elmwood 6

PORTA 22, Athens 18

Plainfield East 27, Joliet West 7

Polo 50, River Ridge 8

Prairie Central 40, Rantoul 6

Prairie Ridge 35, Crystal Lake Central 14

Seneca 48, St Bede 16

Stillman Valley 21, Oregon 15

Unity 47, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0

Villa Grove/Heritage 25, Sangamon Valley 24

Warren 28, Stevenson 13

Wesclin 34, Red Bud 22

West Carroll 70, Ashton (A.-Franklin Center) 8

West Hancock 62, LCSRV (CO-OP) 6

West Prairie 46, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 8

Wilmington 45, Streator 0

Thursday's scores

Curie 30, North Lawndale 26

Sesser-Valier 54, Albion (Edwards County) 7

