Illinois high school football: Scores and results from Oct. 24 in Week 9 statewide
Here are the final scores and results for the final week of the regular season of Illinois high school football statewide.
Illinois high school football scores and results, Week 9
Friday's scores
Addison (A. Trail) 35, Willowbrook 0
Alden-Hebron 26, Ashton (A.-Franklin Center) 8
Amboy 54, Winchester (West Central) 14
Arthur (A.-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond) 49, Villa Grove/Heritage 26
Athens 55, Riverton 13
Aurora (Waubonsie Valley) 49, DeKalb 28
Aurora (West Aurora) 52, Streamwood 8
Bartlett 48, Elgin 0
Batavia 45, Wheaton Warrenville South 12
Belleville (East) 27, Capital City, Mo. 10
Benton 42, Harrisburg 7
Bishop McNamara 56, St Edward 0
Bolingbrook 26, Yorkville 21
Bradley-Bourbonnais 53, Andrew 41
Byron 38, North Boone 26
Byron Center, Mich. 38, Morris 26
Calhoun 21, Brown County 12
Canton 50, Bartonville (Limestone) 28
Carmel 38, Fenwick 24
Carrollton 35, Triopia 12
Carterville 55, Anna (A.-Jonesboro) 7
Cary-Grove 44, Algonquin (Jacobs) 29
Central 42, Dundee-Crown 6
Central 49, Salt Fork 30
Central 55, Herrin 6
Central Catholic 41, Prairie Central 0
Centralia 21, Effingham 16
Chester 29, Nashville 19
Christopher 50, Albion (Edwards County) 25
Collinsville 16, Triad 7
Crete-Monee 27, Kankakee 14
DePaul 35, Benet 6
DeSmet, Mo. 30, Edwardsville 15
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 50, Kelly, Mo. 13
Dixon 58, Genoa-Kingston 20
Downers Grove North 47, Proviso East 0
Du Quoin 47, Murphysboro 20
Dunlap 30, Metamora 23, OT
Dupo 69, East Alton-Wood River 24
Dwight 41, Oregon 8
El Paso-Gridley 37, Shelbyville 6
Eldorado 42, Carmi-White County 30
Fairfield 44, Hamilton County 25
Flanagan-Cornell 64, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 20
Flora 29, Red Hill 6
Galena 26, Fulton 7
Galva 55, West Prairie 22
Geneseo 45, Quincy 7
Geneva 45, St Charles East 20
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 55, Lexington 27
Glenbard East 45, Riverside-Brookfield 43
Glenbard South 35, Larkin 7
Glenbrook South 45, New Trier 0
Glenwood 38, Springfield 28
Grayslake Central 41, Round Lake 7
Greenfield-Northwestern 47, Unity 44
Greenville 42, Staunton 7
Herscher 35, Peotone 28
Highland 34, Alton (Marquette) 24
Highland Park 49, Maine East 0
Homewood-Flossmoor 50, Aurora (Metea Valley) 8
Illini West 34, Elmwood 24
Jersey 49, Columbia 21
Johnston City 36, Sesser-Valier 18
Knoxville 55, Stark County 14
Lake Zurich 49, Stevenson 9
Lanark (Eastland)-Pearl City 53, Dakota 22
Lena-Winslow 40, Durand-Pecatonica 20
Leyden 21, Hinsdale South 19
Lincoln Way Central 49, Rich Township 0
Lincoln Way West 49, Stagg 0
Lockport 41, Neuqua Valley 17
Macomb def. LCSRV (CO-OP), forfeit
Mahomet-Seymour 63, Richwoods 14
Manteno 33, Streator 6
Marion 49, Mattoon 21
Marist 42, Notre Dame 14
Maroa-Forsyth 44, New Berlin 34
Marshall 32, Newton 15
Moline 63, Galesburg 6
Momence 29, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 20
Monmouth-Roseville 40, Newman 7
Montini Catholic 23, St. Laurence 0
Mt Carmel 35, Loyola 24
Mt Prospect (Prospect) 56, Elk Grove 28
Mt Zion 52, Mater Dei 14
Mt. Carmel 42, Lawrenceville 15
Naperville North 21, Naperville Central 15
Nazareth 42, St. Francis 16
Niles West 20, Maine West 14
Nokomis 63, Arcola 21
Normal West 57, Urbana 15
O'Fallon 34, La Salle-Peru 0
Oakwood 21, BHRA 13
Olney 43, Robinson 21
Oswego 37, Plainfield North 7
Oswego East 15, Minooka 14
Ottawa Marquette 66, Morrison 23
Palatine 35, Hoffman Estates (Conant) 7
Pana 43, Carlinville 26
Paris 22, Casey-Westfield 17
Plainfield East 53, Plainfield Central 7
Prairie Ridge 54, Crystal Lake South 26
Princeville 47, United 8
Reavis 42, Oak Lawn 0
Richards 51, Evergreen Park 0
River Ridge 46, Christian Life 8
Rochelle 27, Waterloo 6
Rochester 31, Sacred Heart-Griffin 28
Rockridge 48, Hall 21
Salem 32, Charleston 23
Sangamon Valley 34, Tri-County 0
Seneca 48, Carlyle 13
Southeast 26, Eisenhower 18
St Anne 61, Blue Ridge 12
St Charles North 35, Lake Park 16
St Joseph-Ogden 56, Pontiac 21
Sterling 42, Rock Island 14
Stockton 44, Forreston 6
Sullivan 34, Argenta (A.-Oreana) 27
Sycamore 30, Cahokia 28
Taylorville 24, Bethalto (Civic Memorial) 17
Tremont 40, Clinton 0
Tuscola 38, Le Roy 28
Unity 55, Mt Vernon 37
Warren 49, Libertyville 21
Warrensburg-Latham 22, Fieldcrest 14
Washington 49, Morton 21
Wauconda 31, Lakes 14
Wesclin 70, Madison 32
West Carroll 43, Kirkland Hiawatha 26
West Chicago 44, Bensenville (Fenton) 34
Westville 52, Iroquois West 13
Wilmington 44, Coal City 21
Thursday's scores
Central 70, North Greene 8
Sandburg 21, Lincoln-Way East 13