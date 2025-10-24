Expand / Collapse search

Illinois high school football: Scores and results from Oct. 24 in Week 9 statewide

By AP News
Published  October 24, 2025 10:49pm CDT
High School Sports
Associated Press
Here are the final scores and results for the final week of the regular season of Illinois high school football statewide.

Illinois high school football scores and results, Week 9

Friday's scores

Addison (A. Trail) 35, Willowbrook 0

Alden-Hebron 26, Ashton (A.-Franklin Center) 8

Amboy 54, Winchester (West Central) 14

Arthur (A.-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond) 49, Villa Grove/Heritage 26

Athens 55, Riverton 13

Aurora (Waubonsie Valley) 49, DeKalb 28

Aurora (West Aurora) 52, Streamwood 8

Bartlett 48, Elgin 0

Batavia 45, Wheaton Warrenville South 12

Belleville (East) 27, Capital City, Mo. 10

Benton 42, Harrisburg 7

Bishop McNamara 56, St Edward 0

Bolingbrook 26, Yorkville 21

Bradley-Bourbonnais 53, Andrew 41

Byron 38, North Boone 26

Byron Center, Mich. 38, Morris 26

Calhoun 21, Brown County 12

Canton 50, Bartonville (Limestone) 28

Carmel 38, Fenwick 24

Carrollton 35, Triopia 12

Carterville 55, Anna (A.-Jonesboro) 7

Cary-Grove 44, Algonquin (Jacobs) 29

Central 42, Dundee-Crown 6

Central 49, Salt Fork 30

Central 55, Herrin 6

Central Catholic 41, Prairie Central 0

Centralia 21, Effingham 16

Chester 29, Nashville 19

Christopher 50, Albion (Edwards County) 25

Collinsville 16, Triad 7

Crete-Monee 27, Kankakee 14

DePaul 35, Benet 6

DeSmet, Mo. 30, Edwardsville 15

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 50, Kelly, Mo. 13

Dixon 58, Genoa-Kingston 20

Downers Grove North 47, Proviso East 0

Du Quoin 47, Murphysboro 20

Dunlap 30, Metamora 23, OT

Dupo 69, East Alton-Wood River 24

Dwight 41, Oregon 8

El Paso-Gridley 37, Shelbyville 6

Eldorado 42, Carmi-White County 30

Fairfield 44, Hamilton County 25

Flanagan-Cornell 64, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 20

Flora 29, Red Hill 6

Galena 26, Fulton 7

Galva 55, West Prairie 22

Geneseo 45, Quincy 7

Geneva 45, St Charles East 20

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 55, Lexington 27

Glenbard East 45, Riverside-Brookfield 43

Glenbard South 35, Larkin 7

Glenbrook South 45, New Trier 0

Glenwood 38, Springfield 28

Grayslake Central 41, Round Lake 7

Greenfield-Northwestern 47, Unity 44

Greenville 42, Staunton 7

Herscher 35, Peotone 28

Highland 34, Alton (Marquette) 24

Highland Park 49, Maine East 0

Homewood-Flossmoor 50, Aurora (Metea Valley) 8

Illini West 34, Elmwood 24

Jersey 49, Columbia 21

Johnston City 36, Sesser-Valier 18

Knoxville 55, Stark County 14

Lake Zurich 49, Stevenson 9

Lanark (Eastland)-Pearl City 53, Dakota 22

Lena-Winslow 40, Durand-Pecatonica 20

Leyden 21, Hinsdale South 19

Lincoln Way Central 49, Rich Township 0

Lincoln Way West 49, Stagg 0

Lockport 41, Neuqua Valley 17

Macomb def. LCSRV (CO-OP), forfeit

Mahomet-Seymour 63, Richwoods 14

Manteno 33, Streator 6

Marion 49, Mattoon 21

Marist 42, Notre Dame 14

Maroa-Forsyth 44, New Berlin 34

Marshall 32, Newton 15

Moline 63, Galesburg 6

Momence 29, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 20

Monmouth-Roseville 40, Newman 7

Montini Catholic 23, St. Laurence 0

Mt Carmel 35, Loyola 24

Mt Prospect (Prospect) 56, Elk Grove 28

Mt Zion 52, Mater Dei 14

Mt. Carmel 42, Lawrenceville 15

Naperville North 21, Naperville Central 15

Nazareth 42, St. Francis 16

Niles West 20, Maine West 14

Nokomis 63, Arcola 21

Normal West 57, Urbana 15

O'Fallon 34, La Salle-Peru 0

Oakwood 21, BHRA 13

Olney 43, Robinson 21

Oswego 37, Plainfield North 7

Oswego East 15, Minooka 14

Ottawa Marquette 66, Morrison 23

Palatine 35, Hoffman Estates (Conant) 7

Pana 43, Carlinville 26

Paris 22, Casey-Westfield 17

Plainfield East 53, Plainfield Central 7

Prairie Ridge 54, Crystal Lake South 26

Princeville 47, United 8

Reavis 42, Oak Lawn 0

Richards 51, Evergreen Park 0

River Ridge 46, Christian Life 8

Rochelle 27, Waterloo 6

Rochester 31, Sacred Heart-Griffin 28

Rockridge 48, Hall 21

Salem 32, Charleston 23

Sangamon Valley 34, Tri-County 0

Seneca 48, Carlyle 13

Southeast 26, Eisenhower 18

St Anne 61, Blue Ridge 12

St Charles North 35, Lake Park 16

St Joseph-Ogden 56, Pontiac 21

Sterling 42, Rock Island 14

Stockton 44, Forreston 6

Sullivan 34, Argenta (A.-Oreana) 27

Sycamore 30, Cahokia 28

Taylorville 24, Bethalto (Civic Memorial) 17

Tremont 40, Clinton 0

Tuscola 38, Le Roy 28

Unity 55, Mt Vernon 37

Warren 49, Libertyville 21

Warrensburg-Latham 22, Fieldcrest 14

Washington 49, Morton 21

Wauconda 31, Lakes 14

Wesclin 70, Madison 32

West Carroll 43, Kirkland Hiawatha 26

West Chicago 44, Bensenville (Fenton) 34

Westville 52, Iroquois West 13

Wilmington 44, Coal City 21

Thursday's scores

Central 70, North Greene 8

Sandburg 21, Lincoln-Way East 13

