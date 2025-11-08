Expand / Collapse search

Illinois high school football: Scores and results from the second round of IHSA playoffs

By Associated Press
Published  November 8, 2025 12:06pm CST
High School Sports
Associated Press
Here are scores and results from the second round of the IHSA football playoffs, where eight teams won by multiple scores.

Illinois high school football scores and results

IHSA Playoffs Second Round

Class 8A

Barrington 38, Glenbrook South 20

Fremd 45, Lyons 14

Lincoln-Way East 55, Palatine 13

Class 7A

Arlington Heights (Hersey) 42, Richards 21

Batavia 42, Glenbard East 21

Class 6A

St. Laurence 35, Bradley-Bourbonnais 21

Class 5A

Belvidere (North) 30, Kaneland 25

Class 4A

Coal City 49, Dixon 42

Rochester 55, Waterloo 21

Class 3A

ICCP 37, Bishop McNamara 27

Richmond-Burton 57, Aurora (Central Catholic) 7

