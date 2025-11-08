Illinois high school football: Scores and results from the second round of IHSA playoffs
Here are scores and results from the second round of the IHSA football playoffs, where eight teams won by multiple scores.
Illinois high school football scores and results
IHSA Playoffs Second Round
Class 8A
Barrington 38, Glenbrook South 20
Fremd 45, Lyons 14
Lincoln-Way East 55, Palatine 13
Class 7A
Arlington Heights (Hersey) 42, Richards 21
Batavia 42, Glenbard East 21
Class 6A
St. Laurence 35, Bradley-Bourbonnais 21
Class 5A
Belvidere (North) 30, Kaneland 25
Class 4A
Coal City 49, Dixon 42
Rochester 55, Waterloo 21
Class 3A
ICCP 37, Bishop McNamara 27
Richmond-Burton 57, Aurora (Central Catholic) 7