Illinois high school football: scores and results from Week 1 on Aug. 29

Kick on the Friday night lights. High school football is back across the state of Illinois.

Here are the scores and results from Week 1 of the 2025 high school football season in Illinois.

Illinois High School football Week 1 scores, results

Alden-Hebron 31, Orangeville 16

Annawan-Wethersfield 44, Abingdon (A.-Avon) 14

Antioch 34, Schaumburg 29

Arthur (A.-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond) 43, Sangamon Valley 13

Ashton (A.-Franklin Center) 28, West Prairie 18

Aurora (A. Christian) 43, Ottawa Marquette 22

Aurora (Central Catholic) 36, St Edward 0

Aurora (Metea Valley) 35, Downers Grove South 19

Barrington 48, South Elgin 20

Beardstown 41, North Greene 6

Belleville (East) 40, Collinsville 6

Belleville (West) 40, Mascoutah 21

Benton 69, Herrin 0

Bloomington 21, Danville 14

Boonville, Mo. 27, Quincy 19

Bradley-Bourbonnais 42, T.F. North 0

Brown County 28, Carrollton 7

Carterville 35, Marion 34

Casey-Westfield 50, Fisher 6

Central 21, Crystal Lake South 0

Central 34, BHRA 13

Central 42, Effingham 7

Central 50, Winchester (West Central) 8

Centralia 42, Salem 0

Chester 55, East Alton-Wood River 0

Christian Brothers, Mo. 63, Sacred Heart-Griffin 20

Christopher 35, Eldorado 30

Coal City 40, Pontiac 13

Columbia 23, Mater Dei 22

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 38, Eureka 8

Dixon 47, Rockford Lutheran 8

Du Quoin 48, Mt. Carmel 19

Dunlap 44, Galesburg 0

Durand-Pecatonica 56, Dakota 16

El Paso-Gridley 28, Reed-Custer 14

Elgin 20, Bensenville (Fenton) 14

Elmwood 36, Knoxville 22

Fairfield 39, Albion (Edwards County) 33

Farmington 51, West Hancock 28

Fenwick 40, DePaul 14

Flora 28, Sesser-Valier 14

Frankfort 50, Massac County 28

Freeburg 30, DeSoto, Mo. 14

Fremd 35, Lake Zurich 3

Galena 22, Morrison 14

Geneva 56, Larkin 0

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 38, Tremont 13

Gillespie 30, Litchfield 28

Glenbard North 38, Bartlett 3

Glenbard West 31, Batavia 28

Glenwood 39, Edwardsville 31

Greenville 35, North-Mac 7

Harrisburg 31, Anna (A.-Jonesboro) 13

Herscher 42, Canton 38

Heyworth 24, Warrensburg-Latham 0

Hinsdale Central 56, Aurora (West Aurora) 7

Hoffman Estates 55, Buffalo Grove 14

Homewood-Flossmoor 44, Bolingbrook 30

Huntley 42, Crystal Lake Central 0

Illini West 68, LCSRV (CO-OP) 6

Johnston City 46, Carmi-White County 8

Kaneland 44, Rock Island 7

Lake Forest 30, Deerfield 0

Lake Park 35, Hoffman Estates (Conant) 13

Lanark (Eastland)-Pearl City 52, Fulton 20

Lanphier 18, Lincoln 14

Lena-Winslow 50, Forreston 12

Libertyville 24, Lemont 14

Lincoln Way West 47, Eisenhower 7

Lincoln-Way East 40, Maine South 0

Lockport 34, Plainfield North 0

Lyons 24, Joliet Catholic 14

Macomb 28, Rushville-Industry 14

Maine East 16, Aurora (East) 0

Maine West 34, Elk Grove 16

Maroa-Forsyth 48, Athens 7

Marshall 36, Wesclin 34, OT

McHenry 17, Dundee-Crown 14

Metamora 43, Sterling 14

Milledgeville 30, Amboy 22

Monmouth-Roseville 35, Aledo (Mercer County) 14

Montini Catholic 20, Jackson Lumen Christi, Mich. 16

Morris 27, Wilmington 20

Morton 28, Mahomet-Seymour 27

Mt Prospect (Prospect) 28, Stevenson 18

Mt Zion 49, Bartonville (Limestone) 0

Nashville 28, Carlyle 21

Nazareth 33, Kankakee 12

Neuqua Valley 21, Aurora (Waubonsie Valley) 13

New Trier 20, Naperville North 14

Newton 35, Bethalto (Civic Memorial) 21

Normal West 34, Peoria Notre Dame 14

Notre Dame 13, Washington 12

O'Fallon 24, Triad 8

Oak Forest 41, Aurora (Marmion Academy) 28

Oak Lawn 52, Wheeling 0

Oakwood 27, Momence 26, 2OT

Oblong 43, Blue Ridge 6

Olney 60, Taylorville 36

Olympia 38, PORTA 36

Oregon 27, Genoa-Kingston 20

Oswego 31, Naperville Central 15

Oswego East 41, Joliet West 0

Ottawa 35, Plano 6

Pana 46, Hillsboro 27

Paris 57, N. Vermillion, Ind. 0

Pekin (IL) 28, Plainfield South 7

Peoria (H.S.) 42, Centennial 0

Peotone 48, Granite City 7

Pinckneyville 22, Red Bud 6

Plainfield Central 21, Waukegan 18

Pleasant Plains 26, New Berlin 20

Polo 50, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 0

Prairie Ridge 34, Cary-Grove 21

Princeville 54, Havana 7

Providence 49, Wheaton Academy 14

Red Hill 23, Hamilton County 14

Richmond-Burton 49, Marian 13

Ridgeview 22, Le Roy 7

Ridgewood 50, River Ridge 14

Riverdale 20, Mendota 0

Riverside-Brookfield 35, Niles West 27

Riverton 29, Pittsfield 20

Robinson 41, Charleston 6

Rochelle 41, Geneseo 14

Rockridge 45, Sherrard 0

Roxana 30, Jersey 18

SLUH, Mo. 22, St Ignatius 3

Seneca 47, Chicago Christian 6

Sparta 48, Madison 32

St Bede 47, Bureau Valley 6

St Charles North 36, Minooka 35

St Joseph-Ogden 44, Prairie Central 7

St Rita 28, Marist 21

St Teresa 29, Urbana 7

Stark County 41, Astoria (South Fulton) 18

Stockton 46, Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg, Wis. 0

Streator 36, Eisenhower 14

Sullivan 61, Arcola 6

Sycamore 22, DeKalb 21

Tuscola 16, Shelbyville 14

Unity 48, Rantoul 0

University 71, Manual 22

Vandalia 51, Carlinville 33

Warren 43, Arlington Heights (Hersey) 36

Wauconda 44, Hinsdale South 26

Westville 54, Salt Fork 13

Wheaton North 34, Simeon 20

Williamsville 42, Auburn 7

Woodstock North 68, Elmwood Park 0

Yorkville 14, St Patrick 7

Young 41, Carver 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

East Moline (United) vs. La Salle-Peru, ppd. to Aug 30th.