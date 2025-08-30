Illinois high school football: scores and results from Week 1 on Aug. 29
Kick on the Friday night lights. High school football is back across the state of Illinois.
Here are the scores and results from Week 1 of the 2025 high school football season in Illinois.
Illinois High School football Week 1 scores, results
Alden-Hebron 31, Orangeville 16
Annawan-Wethersfield 44, Abingdon (A.-Avon) 14
Antioch 34, Schaumburg 29
Arthur (A.-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond) 43, Sangamon Valley 13
Ashton (A.-Franklin Center) 28, West Prairie 18
Aurora (A. Christian) 43, Ottawa Marquette 22
Aurora (Central Catholic) 36, St Edward 0
Aurora (Metea Valley) 35, Downers Grove South 19
Barrington 48, South Elgin 20
Beardstown 41, North Greene 6
Belleville (East) 40, Collinsville 6
Belleville (West) 40, Mascoutah 21
Benton 69, Herrin 0
Bloomington 21, Danville 14
Boonville, Mo. 27, Quincy 19
Bradley-Bourbonnais 42, T.F. North 0
Brown County 28, Carrollton 7
Carterville 35, Marion 34
Casey-Westfield 50, Fisher 6
Central 21, Crystal Lake South 0
Central 34, BHRA 13
Central 42, Effingham 7
Central 50, Winchester (West Central) 8
Centralia 42, Salem 0
Chester 55, East Alton-Wood River 0
Christian Brothers, Mo. 63, Sacred Heart-Griffin 20
Christopher 35, Eldorado 30
Coal City 40, Pontiac 13
Columbia 23, Mater Dei 22
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 38, Eureka 8
Dixon 47, Rockford Lutheran 8
Du Quoin 48, Mt. Carmel 19
Dunlap 44, Galesburg 0
Durand-Pecatonica 56, Dakota 16
El Paso-Gridley 28, Reed-Custer 14
Elgin 20, Bensenville (Fenton) 14
Elmwood 36, Knoxville 22
Fairfield 39, Albion (Edwards County) 33
Farmington 51, West Hancock 28
Fenwick 40, DePaul 14
Flora 28, Sesser-Valier 14
Frankfort 50, Massac County 28
Freeburg 30, DeSoto, Mo. 14
Fremd 35, Lake Zurich 3
Galena 22, Morrison 14
Geneva 56, Larkin 0
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 38, Tremont 13
Gillespie 30, Litchfield 28
Glenbard North 38, Bartlett 3
Glenbard West 31, Batavia 28
Glenwood 39, Edwardsville 31
Greenville 35, North-Mac 7
Harrisburg 31, Anna (A.-Jonesboro) 13
Herscher 42, Canton 38
Heyworth 24, Warrensburg-Latham 0
Hinsdale Central 56, Aurora (West Aurora) 7
Hoffman Estates 55, Buffalo Grove 14
Homewood-Flossmoor 44, Bolingbrook 30
Huntley 42, Crystal Lake Central 0
Illini West 68, LCSRV (CO-OP) 6
Johnston City 46, Carmi-White County 8
Kaneland 44, Rock Island 7
Lake Forest 30, Deerfield 0
Lake Park 35, Hoffman Estates (Conant) 13
Lanark (Eastland)-Pearl City 52, Fulton 20
Lanphier 18, Lincoln 14
Lena-Winslow 50, Forreston 12
Libertyville 24, Lemont 14
Lincoln Way West 47, Eisenhower 7
Lincoln-Way East 40, Maine South 0
Lockport 34, Plainfield North 0
Lyons 24, Joliet Catholic 14
Macomb 28, Rushville-Industry 14
Maine East 16, Aurora (East) 0
Maine West 34, Elk Grove 16
Maroa-Forsyth 48, Athens 7
Marshall 36, Wesclin 34, OT
McHenry 17, Dundee-Crown 14
Metamora 43, Sterling 14
Milledgeville 30, Amboy 22
Monmouth-Roseville 35, Aledo (Mercer County) 14
Montini Catholic 20, Jackson Lumen Christi, Mich. 16
Morris 27, Wilmington 20
Morton 28, Mahomet-Seymour 27
Mt Prospect (Prospect) 28, Stevenson 18
Mt Zion 49, Bartonville (Limestone) 0
Nashville 28, Carlyle 21
Nazareth 33, Kankakee 12
Neuqua Valley 21, Aurora (Waubonsie Valley) 13
New Trier 20, Naperville North 14
Newton 35, Bethalto (Civic Memorial) 21
Normal West 34, Peoria Notre Dame 14
Notre Dame 13, Washington 12
O'Fallon 24, Triad 8
Oak Forest 41, Aurora (Marmion Academy) 28
Oak Lawn 52, Wheeling 0
Oakwood 27, Momence 26, 2OT
Oblong 43, Blue Ridge 6
Olney 60, Taylorville 36
Olympia 38, PORTA 36
Oregon 27, Genoa-Kingston 20
Oswego 31, Naperville Central 15
Oswego East 41, Joliet West 0
Ottawa 35, Plano 6
Pana 46, Hillsboro 27
Paris 57, N. Vermillion, Ind. 0
Pekin (IL) 28, Plainfield South 7
Peoria (H.S.) 42, Centennial 0
Peotone 48, Granite City 7
Pinckneyville 22, Red Bud 6
Plainfield Central 21, Waukegan 18
Pleasant Plains 26, New Berlin 20
Polo 50, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 0
Prairie Ridge 34, Cary-Grove 21
Princeville 54, Havana 7
Providence 49, Wheaton Academy 14
Red Hill 23, Hamilton County 14
Richmond-Burton 49, Marian 13
Ridgeview 22, Le Roy 7
Ridgewood 50, River Ridge 14
Riverdale 20, Mendota 0
Riverside-Brookfield 35, Niles West 27
Riverton 29, Pittsfield 20
Robinson 41, Charleston 6
Rochelle 41, Geneseo 14
Rockridge 45, Sherrard 0
Roxana 30, Jersey 18
SLUH, Mo. 22, St Ignatius 3
Seneca 47, Chicago Christian 6
Sparta 48, Madison 32
St Bede 47, Bureau Valley 6
St Charles North 36, Minooka 35
St Joseph-Ogden 44, Prairie Central 7
St Rita 28, Marist 21
St Teresa 29, Urbana 7
Stark County 41, Astoria (South Fulton) 18
Stockton 46, Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg, Wis. 0
Streator 36, Eisenhower 14
Sullivan 61, Arcola 6
Sycamore 22, DeKalb 21
Tuscola 16, Shelbyville 14
Unity 48, Rantoul 0
University 71, Manual 22
Vandalia 51, Carlinville 33
Warren 43, Arlington Heights (Hersey) 36
Wauconda 44, Hinsdale South 26
Westville 54, Salt Fork 13
Wheaton North 34, Simeon 20
Williamsville 42, Auburn 7
Woodstock North 68, Elmwood Park 0
Yorkville 14, St Patrick 7
Young 41, Carver 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
East Moline (United) vs. La Salle-Peru, ppd. to Aug 30th.