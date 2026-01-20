Illinois' Kylan Boswell out for a month with broken hand

Illinois guard Kylan Boswell will be out about a month for the 11th-ranked Illini after breaking his right hand in practice on Monday.

He is second on the team in scoring with 14.3 points a game. Boswell also averages 4.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists and is one of Illinois' top defensive players.

"I feel terrible for Kylan," coach Brad Underwood said Tuesday. "This is his senior year and he's having such a phenomenal year, but it's the next-man-up mentality with our team and it's exciting we've been able to develop depth. We'll see what that looks like as we move forward."

Illinois (15-3, 6-1 Big Ten) has won seven straight games. The Illini next face Maryland (8-10, 1-6) on Wednesday.