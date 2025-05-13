Illinois reaches extension agreements for Brad Underwood, Bret Bielema

The University of Illinois has locked up both of its premier coaches on the same day.

Illinois announced on Tuesday evening men's basketball coach Brad Underwood and football coach Bret Bielema have both agreed to six-year contract extensions.

Both agreed extensions are pending Illinois Board of Trustees' approval on May 22. It's likely both will be approved.

Bielema get rewarded for breakthrough year

In 2024, Bielema showed what the Illini can do.

Illinois went 10-3 and beat No.14 South Carolina in the Cheez-It Bowl on New Year's Eve. The Illini also won three ranked games, including a 21-7 win over Michigan that helped land Illinois in the College Football Playoff rankings.

"Thank you to Josh Whitman, our administration, and the Board of Trustees for their continued commitment and support for our football program," Bielema said in a statement. "Over the last four seasons, our program has been built on tough, smart, dependable people in every facet: from our players, to our coaches and staff, to our administration. I am fortunate to work every day with an athletic director that fully believes in our football program and a coaching staff that fully believes in our players. A special thank you to those players — I could not be more excited about where our program is going because of you.

Bielema's new contract would extend by two years, to June 30, 2031, and give him an annual salary of $7.7 million. Bielema's contract also includes "meaningful protections" for the University if he leaves Champaign for another coaching opportunity.

Underwood gets rewarded for sustained success

A year after Underwood led Illinois to its first Elite Eight since 2005, he took the Illini back to the NCAA Tournament and on the cusp of consecutive Sweet Sixteens.

Illinois fell in the second round to Kentucky, but the university was pleased with how Underwood navigated a year full of injuries and young players developing amidst the chaos.

"It remains an honor to serve as the head coach at the University of Illinois," Underwood said in a statement. "Every night when I walk out that State Farm Center tunnel and see the sold-out crowd and am greeted by the Orange Krush, I feel that I'm the most fortunate coach in all of college basketball. The tremendous passion of our fans is felt everywhere, both at home and on the road. The support we receive from our fans and donors is truly unmatched. I look forward to many more exciting years ahead as we all continue to work relentlessly in pursuing a national championship for the Fighting Illini."

According to Illinois, Underwood's contract extends by three years and runs through June 30, 2031. Like Bielema, he has the opportunity to earn up to four one-year extensions that can extend his contract through 2035.

Underwood's annual salary under the new contract begins at $4.4 million and has similar protections in case Underwood decides to leave Champaign for different coaching opportunities.

What they're saying about Bret Bielema

"I want to thank Bret for his exceptional leadership and bold vision for the future of Fighting Illini Football," said Whitman in a statement. "I am grateful to Bret and Jen for their trust in our program and their long-term commitment to the University of Illinois. Under Bret's guidance, our program has gained national relevance and is steadily rewriting the Illinois record books. As a former player, it is a privilege to partner with him to develop and execute a plan aimed at achieving sustained success. The future of our program has never been brighter. I value Bret's friendship and look forward to accelerating our upward trajectory in the years to come."

What they're saying about Brad Underwood

"I am grateful to Brad and Susan for their commitment to the University of Illinois and Fighting Illini Men's Basketball," Whitman said in a statement. "Since Brad's arrival, he has rebuilt our proud program and reestablished Illinois as a perennial contender for the Big Ten championship and a regular presence in the NCAA Tournament. Against the backdrop of intense change transforming college athletics, he holds steadfast to his core values while continuing to evolve and adapt his program to compete at the highest level. Brad has become a trusted friend, and I look forward to partnering with him to realize the full potential of our men's basketball program in the years ahead."