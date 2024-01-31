Walker scores 12 as Illinois State downs Murray State 61-59

Chase Walker led Illinois State over Murray State on Tuesday night with 12 points off of the bench in a 61-59 victory.

Walker finished 5 of 5 from the floor for the Redbirds (11-11, 5-6 Missouri Valley Conference). Kendall Lewis scored 11 points while shooting 3 of 5 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line, and added eight rebounds. Darius Burford shot 4 of 9 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Quincy Anderson finished with 16 points for the Racers (8-14, 5-6). Murray State also got 13 points from Nick Ellington. In addition, Jacobi Wood had 13 points, four assists and two steals.

Walker scored 10 points in the first half and Illinois State went into halftime trailing 26-24. After trailing by 15 points in the second half, Illinois State went on a 12-0 run to narrow the gap to 48-45 with 8:33 left in the half before finishing off the victory. Burford scored nine second-half points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Illinois State hosts Bradley and Murray State squares off against Northern Iowa on the road.