Jaden Ivey scores career-high 20 to lead Purdue Boilermakers past Northwestern Wildcats 75-70

Jaden Ivey scored a career-high 20 points to lead No. 24 Purdue past Northwestern 75-70.

The Boilermakers have won six of their last eight.

The Wildcats were led by Pete Nance with 20 points.

Northwestern has lost nine straight since starting 6-1. Purdue never trailed on its home court.

The Boilermakers took control with a 17-6 run late in the first half. But after the Wildcats closed the half with four straight 3s and opened the second half with a layup they were within 35-34.

But when Eric Hunter Jr. capped a 6-0 run with a layup, the Boilermakers led 51-42 with 11:56 to play and Northwestern never seriously challenged again.