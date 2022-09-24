Johan Oviedo cruises through 7, Pirates top Cubs 6-0 to end skid

Johan Oviedo tied his career high with seven strikeouts in seven innings, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Chicago Cubs 6-0 to snap an eight-game losing streak.

Oviedo (4-2) retired the final 16 batters he faced, allowing just three hits on 82 pitches without issuing a walk.

The right-hander went at least seven innings for the first time this season and second time in 24 career starts.

The Pirates (56-96) ended Chicago's four-game winning streak, and now must win at least seven of their final 10 games to avoid reaching 100 losses for the 10th time.

Wade Miley (1-2) gave up one hit over the next three innings before leaving with left oblique tightness in the fifth.

