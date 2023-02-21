Johnson scores in SO, Blackhawks edge Golden Knights 3-2

Tyler Johnson scored the lone goal in a shootout to give the Chicago Blackhawks their third straight victory, 3-2 over the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night.

Johnson beat Laurent Brossoit with a low shot in the third round of the tiebreaker after scoring a power-play goal with 55 seconds left in regulation to for force overtime.

Johnson tied it on a screened shot from the high slot after Vegas defenseman Alex Pietrangelo was penalized for delay of game for lofting the puck over the glass and goalie Petr Mrazek was pulled for an extra attacker.

Jack Eichel scored his 18th goal and Keegan Kolesar also connected for the Golden Knights, whose five-game winning streak ended. Vegas has points in seven straight game, however (5-0-2) and remained in first place in the competitive Pacific Division.

Rookie Cole Guttman scored in his second straight game for Chicago, which entered tied for last place in the NHL with 41 points. Guttman netted his first NHL goal Sunday.

Patrick Kane appeared to score on breakaway as overtime ended, but a video review showed his high shot sailed past Brossoit just after time expired.

Brossoit made 37 saves through overtime in his first start for Vegas this season to help keep the Golden Knights in first place in the competitive Pacific Division. The 29-year-old Brossoit appeared in 24 games for Vegas in 2021-22.

Mrazek blocked 34 shots through overtime and all three in the shootout.

The Golden Knights failed to score on their lone power play, extending their dry spell to 24 straight chances dating to Jan. 22, a span of nine games.

Kolesar opened the scoring 3:26 in, whipping in a shot from the slot after Kane turned the puck over to Nicolas Roy deep in the Chicago zone.

Guttman broke in behind the Vegas defense and tied it 1 at 12:39 of the first, beating Brossoit between the pads.

Eichel put Vegas back in front 2-1 at 11:32 of the second period with his third goal in five games. He fired a shot under Mrazek’s blocker from the right circle.

VEGAS GOALIE MOVES

Knights goalie Adin Hill is out day-to-day with a lower-body injury after winning four straight starts. He was hurt in a 5-4 victory over Tampa Bay on Saturday.

Vegas recalled 32-year-old Michael Hutchinson from Henderson of the AHL to back up Brossoit on Tuesday. Knights All-Star goalie Logan Thompson is out week-to-week with a lower body injury, suffered on Feb. 9 at Minnesota.

KANE COUNTDOWN?

Kane started and seemed to be soaking in the United Center ambiance as he stood at the blue line and looked up to the crowd during the national anthem.

Kane, second in points in Blackhawks franchise history, has been the subject of trade rumors. Rebuilding Chicago has only one more home game, on March 2 versus Dallas, before the NHL’s March 3 trade deadline.

Kane’s eight-year contract is set to run out at the end of the season, but it has no-movement clause and he’d have to consent to a deal before then.

WORTH NOTING

The Blackhawks placed F MacKenzie Entwistle (right wrist) on IR retroactive to Feb. 14. Chicago also placed F Reese Johnson in concussion protocol.

UP NEXT

Golden Knights: Host Calgary on Thursday night.

Blackhawks: At Dallas on Wednesday night to start four-game trip.