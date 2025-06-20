Jonathan Toews signs with Winnipeg Jets as he embarks on NHL comeback

article

The Brief Jonathan Toews is returning to the NHL after a two-year break, signing with his hometown Winnipeg Jets. The former Chicago Blackhawks captain, 37, will help fill a leadership gap while Jets captain Adam Lowry recovers from surgery. Toews called the opportunity to play in front of family and friends in Manitoba "very special."



Jonathan Toews is going home to sign with the Winnipeg Jets as he attempts to make an NHL comeback after a two-year absence.

The team announced Friday that the Winnipeg native has agreed to terms on a contract. It is expected to be a one-year deal, though the contract cannot be registered until July 1.

"I'm grateful to be making my return to the NHL with the Winnipeg Jets," Toews said. "It's very special to come home and play in front of my family and friends in Manitoba. The Jets have been on the rise over the last few seasons, and I'm eager to join the group and help however I can."

Toews, now 37, spent his first 15 seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks, captained them to the Stanley Cup three times and also helped Canada win two Olympic gold medals. Toews joining the Jets fills a void while captain Adam Lowry misses the start of next season recovering from hip surgery.

"We are excited to add a proven winner like Jonathan Toews to the Winnipeg Jets," general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff said. "It will be a unique opportunity for Jonathan to play for his hometown team. His talent, drive, and experience will be a great complement to our club."