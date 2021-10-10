Expand / Collapse search

Justin Fields throws first career touchdown pass and Chicago Bears beat Las Vegas Raiders 20-9

By Greg Beacham
Published 
Updated 18 mins ago
Bears
Associated Press
article

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 10: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears celebrates a win against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS - Justin Fields threw his first career touchdown pass, and the Chicago Bears' defense largely shut down the Las Vegas Raiders' high-powered offense in a 20-9 victory. 

Damien Williams rushed for a touchdown in the Las Vegas debut for the Bears. 

Derek Carr passed for 206 yards and Josh Jacobs rushed for a late touchdown in the second straight loss for the Raiders. 

The Bears' 32nd-ranked offense managed just 252 yards, but Chicago's defense allowed just three points in the first 50 minutes and held Vegas to 259 yards. Derek Carr passed for 206 yards for the Raiders.

