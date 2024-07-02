Angel Reese named WNBA All-Star, will play Team USA in 2024 WNBA All-Star Game

The historic rookie class on the Chicago Sky made some more history on Tuesday.

Angel Reese is officially a WNBA All Star. The league announced its 2024 All-Stars on Tuesday evening, with Reese being named as one of the 12 that will play in Phoenix on July 20.

"I'm just so happy," Reese said through tears after the Sky's 85-77 win over Atlanta on Tuesday.

She will participate in the 2024 WNBA All-Star game, which pits Team USA's Olympic team against the All-Star selections. Team USA and the WNBA All-Stars faced off in the 2021 WNBA All-Star game, where Team WNBA stymied Team USA 93-85.

Reese is the first Sky rookie to be named an All-Star since Elena Delle Donne in 2013. Reese is the fourth Sky rookie to be named a WNBA All-Star, joining Candice Dupree (2006), Courtney Vandersloot (2011) and Elena Delle Donne (2013). Reese is the 15th Sky player to be named an All-Star in franchise history.

In the fan voting, Reese finished in the top five. Reese garnered 381,518 votes. Ahead of Reese were Calitlin Clark (700,735 votes), Aliyah Boston (618,680), A'ja Wilson (607,300) and Breanna Stewart (424,135).

The honor will also put Reese on the same team as women's basketball phenom Caitlin Clark.

The first All-Star voting returns saw Reese and fellow Sky rookie Kamilla Cardoso place in the top 20 of fan vote-getting. A'ja Wilson got the most votes and Clark got the second-most, while Reese got the seventh-most votes in the league.

This caps a three-day stretch for Reese where she set the WNBA single-season consecutive double-double record, won BET Sportswoman of the Year and was the WNBA Rookie of the Month in June.