Kansas City Chiefs to re-hire Chicago Bears RB coach Eric Bieniemy | Reports

After a season with a revitalized running game, the Chicago Bears will have to fill some big shoes in the running back room.

The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly re-hiring Bears' running backs coach Eric Bieniemy as their offensive coordinator, according to FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz.

The move reunites Bieniemy as the Chiefs' offensive coordinator under head coach Andy Reid and with quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Big picture view:

Bieniemy will head back and take over his old gig.

He was the offensive coordinator for the Chiefs when they won Super Bowls LIV and LVII, but left Kansas City for Washington to take full playcalling duties. With the Chiefs, Reid is the primary play caller.

Bieniemy will replace former Bears head coach Matt Nagy, who was elevated to be the Chiefs' offensive coordinator when Bieniemy left for Washington before the 2023 season. Nagy's contract in Kansas City expired, and he's expected to land a second NFL head coaching job this offseason.

Bieniemy played a big part in coaching the Bears' running backs in 2025.

In the 2025 season, the Bears rushed for 2,456 yards on 4.9 yards per carry. The team scored 19 rushing touchdowns.

Bieniemy is directly responsible for molding Bears rookie running back Kyle Monangai into a player that was the second part of the Bears' two-headed rushing attack. As a rookie, Monangai rushed for 783 yards and five scores.

"He's made me a better player, a better running back and helped me understand what it takes to be a great player in this league," Monangai said.

Local perspective:

This is the first assistant coach Bears coach Ben Johnson will have to replace after a widely successful 2025 season.

There might be more departures, too.

Bears defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator Al Harris could be in line for defensive coordinator jobs. Other parts of Johnson's staff could be looked at for promotions on some of the newer coaching staffs around the league.

There are nine head coach openings in the NFL. Names like Press Taylor, Declan Doyle, Matt Giordano, Cannon Matthews and more could be getting calls considering the work they've done with the Bears this season.