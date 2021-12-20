Kentucky man impacted by tornadoes named Bears honorary captain

The Chicago Bears honored a fan who was impacted by the devastating tornadoes in Kentucky during Monday night's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

The team said Mayfield, Kentucky resident Steve Jones would be named an honorary captain.

Jones attended the game with his wife Brenda, who has been treating tornado victims as a nurse in Paducah, Kentucky.

Jones, who is a lifelong Bears and Chicago sports fan, is also a supporter of Bears Care.

The team has pledged $100,000 toward the American Red Cross' Southern and Midwest Tornado Relief Fund.

Those who wish to make a contribution to help with recovery efforts can make a $10 donation by texting "Tornadoes" to 90999.