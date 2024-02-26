Kenwood Academy basketball players suspended amid residency rule discrepancy

There are new developments in the suspension of three Kenwood Academy basketball players during the state playoffs.

Five players have been suspended based on residency rules of the Illinois High School Association (IHSA). The players say this is basically crossed wires, with Chicago Public Schools' athletic rules not matching the state organization's.

The athletes say the confusion is causing them to lose out on a championship dream, and on college scholarships.

Three of the players shared the following statement on Monday:

"All we want is to play basketball. We want to finish our senior season with our team and hope IHSA will work with us to make that possible."

Even without the suspended players, Kenwood has advanced in the state tournament. They will face Simeon in a regional semi-final game on Wednesday night.