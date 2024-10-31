Man taken into custody after rear-ending Chicago police car

A man was taken into custody after rear-ending a Chicago police car Wednesday night in the Morgan Park neighborhood.

The 19-year-old was traveling in the same direction as a Chicago police patrol car around 11 p.m. when he rear-ended the vehicle in the 11400 block of South Halsted Street.

No one was injured in the crash. The 19-year-old was taken into custody.

Police said citations are pending.

No further information was provided.