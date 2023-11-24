Korchinski scores in OT and Dickinson gets hat trick as Blackhawks beat Maple Leafs 4-3

article

Rookie defenseman Kevin Korchinski scored 4:30 into overtime, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Friday to stop a five-game slide.

Jason Dickinson scored three times for Chicago, completing his first career hat trick 15 seconds into the third period. Arvid Soderblom finished with 34 saves.

The last-place Blackhawks improved to 4-10-0 in their last 14 games.

Calle Jarnkrok, Ryan Reaves and Nicholas Robertson scored for Toronto, which had won four in a row. Max Domi had two assists and Ilya Samsonov made 30 stops.

Korchinski backhanded a rebound past Samsonov from the left corner of the crease after Connor Bedard’s shot caromed off the backboard and the top of the net. It was Korchinski’s second career goal.

Dickinson tied it at 3 when he sent a 30-foot wrist shot over Samsonov’s right shoulder for his sixth goal of the season. It was Dickinson’s 379th career game.

Toronto’s Auston Matthews and Bedard had excellent chances in the first minute of overtime, but were stopped. William Nylander beat Soderblom but hit the crossbar and right post with a backhand 2:50 into OT.

The Maple Leafs opened a 3-1 lead early in the second period.

Jarnkrok snuck behind defenseman Alex Vlasic to redirect Domi’s feed past Soderblom during a 4-on-4 stretch. Then Reaves found open space in the slot to bank Jake McCabe’s pass from the right side by Soderblom for a 3-1 lead at 3:31.

Dickinson roofed a shot from the crease with 7:33 left in the second, cutting the deficit to 3-2.

The Blackhawks played without forwards Taylor Hall, Corey Perry and Andreas Athanasiou. Hall and Athanasiou are out with injuries, and Perry missed a second straight game because of "an organizational decision," according to the team.

"I’m unable give any more information at this time," coach Luke Richardson said of Perry.

The Leafs were without defenseman John Klingberg, placed on long-term injured reserve Thursday with an undisclosed injury.

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: At Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Blackhawks: Hosts St. Louis on Sunday.