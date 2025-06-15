Kumar Rocker gets assist from pickle juice in win as Rangers top White Sox 2-1

article

Rookie right-hander Kumar Rocker pitched five scoreless innings with help from some pickle juice , Ezequiel Duran put Texas in front for good with an RBI double and the Rangers finished a sweep of the Chicago White Sox with a 2-1 victory on Sunday.

Rocker (2-4) twice got visits from the trainer with apparent cramping in his legs in the fifth, and quickly chugged three bottles of pickle juice along the way, while getting through the inning. The 25-year-old allowed four hits and a walk with six strikeouts.

Aaron Civale (1-3) allowed two runs after walking four of the first seven hitters he faced in his debut for the White Sox, two days after getting traded by Milwaukee. The right-hander said he wanted to remain a starter, with the Brewers or another team, after getting sent to the bullpen.

Marcus Semien’s sacrifice fly put Texas ahead 2-0 in the fifth after Duran’s run-scoring hit in the second. Miguel Vargas hit his team-leading 10th homer for the White Sox, who have lost 10 in a row at Texas.

Luke Jackson pitched a perfect ninth for his ninth save — and first since April 25 — in 11 chances.

Key moment

Chicago’s Josh Rojas was thrown out trying to steal second base with runners at the corners and one out in the seventh, and Ryan Noda didn’t break from third on Kyle Higashioka’s throw. Three pitches later, Mike Tauchman was called out on strikes to end the inning.

Key stat

The Rangers have won seven of eight games to get back to .500 for the first time since May 21.

Up next

Both teams are off Monday before starting three-game series at home Tuesday. White Sox rookie RHP Shane Smith (3-3, 2.37 ERA) is set to go against St. Louis. Texas RHP Jack Leiter (4-3, 3.88) is on tap against Kansas City.