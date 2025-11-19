Kyler Gordon, Aaron Rodgers and more: What we heard from Ben Johnson as the Chicago Bears prep for Pittsburgh

It's a big week for the Chicago Bears.

They might get Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon back. One of their rookies has followed through on the promise of being a high second-round pick. But, they need to think about whether or not Aaron Rodgers might play Sunday, too.

Here's what we learned from Ben Johnson on Wednesday as the Bears begin to prepare for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Defensive reinforcements are forthcoming

The Bears activated Jaylon Johnson's 21-day practice window last Friday. On Wednesday, they activated Kyler Gordon's 21-day practice window.

Help is coming to the Chicago Bears' defense.

That's both a boon for the defense, and a challenge for the coaching staff.

When Johnson returns, the Bears will have to demote either Tyrique Stevenson or Nahshon Wright. Wright is tied for second in the NFL with four interceptions this season. Stevenson has enjoyed playing in defensive coordinator Dennis Allen's scheme, too.

When Gordon returns, the Bears will have to decide what to do with defensive back CJ Gardner-Johnson.

Gardner-Johnson was signed to the Bears' active roster just three weeks ago, and has been a spark plug for the defense in wins over the Bengals and Giants, and was active against the Vikings, too.

Ben Johnson said the Bears need to find ways to get all these players on the field at the same time. However, having an abundance of players is much better than the alternative of having a lack of players, which is something the Bears have felt first hand this season.

"CJ is definitely a playmaker and a guy that we’re going to want on the field," Johnson said. "When we feel good about Kyler being ready, we’ll make sure have a plan in place in terms of how we set that up."

Aaron Rodgers Watch

The Steelers' starting quarterback injured his wrist in a win over the Bengals. He has a fracture in his left wrist, which is also his non-throwing wrist.

Surgery isn't required, but his status for Sunday is in doubt.

"It's just about bracing and securing it for his comfort and safety," Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said told reporters on Tuesday. "Then, it's about how functional he is."

The quarterback told reporters he would need to feel safe in order to play Sunday.

"I've got to get the OK and I've got to feel like I can protect myself," Rodgers told reporters on Wednesday.

For now, it's a waiting game to see if Rodgers plays on Sunday.

If he does, he'll return to Soldier Field for the first time since the 2022 season when he was the quarterback of the Green Bay Packers. In his career, Rodgers is 24-5 against the Bears with 67 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Even at age 40, Rodgers will be a challenge for the Bears.

"I've got a lot of respect for Aaron Rodgers," Johnson said. "If he's ready to go this week, we would love nothing more than to compete against him."

Related article

The Bears are using more Luther Burden III

After the Bears targeted rookie wide receiver Luther Burden III five times in Minnesota, while veteran Olamide Zaccheaus had significantly reduced snaps, Johnson was asked about Burden's increased role.

He said Burden's increased involvement was thanks to Burden himself as opposed any other player conceding reps.

"I think he’s earned the increased snaps," Johnson said. "He’s steadily climbed."

Johnson said Burden earned those reps by being consistent. He's taken advantage of the reps he's given on the practice field and in games, as well as by showing growth in the wide recevier room.

"You get what you earn," he said.