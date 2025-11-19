How to watch Chicago Bears vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Week 12 TV channel, live stream info, start time

If the Chicago Bears really want to prove they're different than the Bears of years past, they might have to topple the boogeyman.

The Bears welcome the Pittsburgh Steelers to town on Sunday. It might mark Aaron Rodgers' return to Chicago, which is a spot where he's enjoyed plenty of success in year's past.

Here's how to watch the Bears' game against the Steelers on Sunday, where an old archenemy might make a return to Soldier Field.

How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount Plus on CBS and NFL+

Radio: ESPN 1000

The Bears and Steelers will be broadcast on CBS, those in the Chicagoland area will catch the regional broadcast that carries the Bears.

Ian Eagle will have the play-by-play call with former NFL star JJ Watt serving as an analyst on CBS, with Evan Washburn reporting from the sidelines. Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer and Jason McKie will be on the call for ESPN 1000.

Chicago Bears vs. Pittsburgh Steelers start time

Date: Sunday, Nov. 16

Where: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

Time: Noon, CDT

Bears fans don't need to be reminded of how Rodgers has slayed, filleted and beat the Bears across his near-two decade career in the NFL.

There's the win-and-in Week 17 game in 2013 where Rodgers' late touchdown pass stunned the Bears. The next year, he had six touchdown passes in one half on Sunday Night Football. Overall, Rodgers is 24-5 against the Bears in his career. He's thrown 67 touchdowns against the Bears.

For reference, there have been only two Bears' quarterbacks since 1988 who have thrown 67 touchdowns or more for the Bears in their career: Jay Cutler and Jim McMahon.

If the Bears truly are different, they could prove it by beating the quarterback that made it a habit of beating them when he was piloting the Packers.

However, that's not a given. Rodgers hurt his wrist against the Bengals last week and may miss the game Sunday. If that's the case, Mason Rudolph would start for Pittsburgh.

Now, it's a waiting game.

Chicago Bears 2025 season schedule

Week 1: Minnesota Vikings 27, Chicago Bears 24

Week 2: Detroit Lions 52, Chicago Bears 21

Week 3: Chicago Bears 31, Dallas Cowboys 17

Week 4: Chicago Bears 25, Las Vegas Raiders 24

Week 5: BYE

Week 6: Chicago Bears 25, Washington Commanders 24

Week 7: Chicago Bears 26, New Orleans Saints 16

Week 8: Baltimore Ravens 30, Chicago Bears 16

Week 9: Chicago Bears 47, Cincinnati Bengals 42

Week 10: Chicago Bears 24, New York Giants 20

Week 11: Chicago Bears 19, Minnesota Vikings 17

Week 12: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 13: @ Philadelphia Eagles (Black Friday)

Week 14: @ Green Bay Packers

Week 15: vs. Cleveland Browns

Week 16: vs. Green Bay Packers (Saturday)

Week 17: @ San Francisco 49ers (Sunday Night Football)

Week 18: vs. Detroit Lions