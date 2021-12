Marcus Larsson converted two free throws with 10 seconds left to lift Illinois-Chicago past Northern Illinois, 61-60.

Anthony Crump scored six straight points to put the Huskies in front, 60-59 with under a minute to play, but Larsson snared the rebound off a missed free throw by Keshawn Williams and drew a foul.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS