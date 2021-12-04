LaVine, DeRozan lead Bulls to 111-107 win over Nets

Zach LaVine scored 31 points, DeMar DeRozan had 29 and the Chicago Bulls beat the Brooklyn Nets 111-107.

Nikola Vucevic and Ayo Dosunmu each added 11 points for the Bulls.

Kevin Durant led Brooklyn with 28 points and LaMarcus Aldridge had 20.

James Harden added 14 points and 14 assists, but shot 5 for 21 from the field.

The Bulls trailed by as many as 11 in the third quarter, but opened the fourth on a 13-4 run and took their biggest lead at 92-86 on DeRozan's short jumper with 7 minutes remaining.

Aldridge's layup brought the Nets within 101-100, but they never got closer.

