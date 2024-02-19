Pitcher Liam Hendriks signs 2-year deal with Boston Red Sox: reports

Pitcher Liam Hendriks, who overcame cancer and served as a standout closer for the Chicago White Sox, has agreed to a two-year deal with the Boston Red Sox, according to ESPN.

The contract, as per the report, will guarantee Hendriks $10 million, with the possibility of earning more based on his performance once he takes the field.

Hendriks, 35, underwent Tommy John surgery last summer and could potentially return to pitching later in the 2024 season.

In May 2023, Hendriks made a remarkable comeback to the White Sox's active roster after battling non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. His journey began in January when he revealed his cancer diagnosis, with the positive news of being cancer-free coming in April.

During the last season, Hendriks appeared in five games, posting a record of 2-1 with a 5.40 ERA. He secured one save and struck out three opponents. In August, he faced another hurdle when he tore his ulnar collateral ligament, prompting the surgery.

Hendriks has also been active in raising funds for lymphoma research, organizing the sale of "Close Out Cancer" t-shirts, which has generated more than $100,000. Furthermore, he dedicated time to visiting cancer patients and their families during the 2023 regular season, both at Guaranteed Rate Field and on the road.