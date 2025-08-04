LIV Golf returns to Bolingbrook Golf Club in 2025: Everything you need to know
CHICAGO - LIV Golf is making its return to Bolingbrook Golf Club in 2025 with a three-day event running from Friday through Sunday.
This year's tournament will feature a high-energy performance by iconic rock band Good Charlotte, taking the stage at 5 p.m. on Saturday night.
What to expect
Golf fans can look forward to an all-star lineup, including Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, and 12 other major champions, collectively boasting 28 major titles.
In 2024, Rahm clinched the LIV Golf Individual Championship in a dramatic showdown at Bolingbrook, narrowly beating Torque GC’s Joaquin Niemann for the season title. This year, Niemann leads the individual standings and could secure the 2025 championship with a strong finish in Chicago.
Family-friendly entertainment all weekend
In addition to world-class golf and Saturday night’s concert, the event will host a Fan Village packed with fun for all ages. Highlights include:
- Cornhole court
- Petting zoo
- Chipping challenges
- Kids’ Zone with temporary tattoo artists, bracelet-making stations, and a deep-dish pizza experience
Ticket Information
Tickets are available at LIVGolf.com with several options:
- Single-day passes starting at $35
- Three-day passes
- Exclusive viewing packages
Discounts include:
- Free admission for children under 12 (with a paid adult ticket)
- 25% off single-day grounds tickets for first responders, teachers, and college students
Getting there and parking
All ticket holders will receive free parking at:
Amazon Lot
550 S. Bolingbrook Drive
Bolingbrook, IL 60440
Parking lot hours:
Friday: Opens at 8 a.m.
Saturday: Opens at 9 a.m.
Sunday: Opens at 7:30 a.m.
(Lots close at 8:00 p.m. daily)
Complimentary shuttles will run between the parking lot and the course, starting 30 minutes after lots open. Please allow about 15 minutes for transportation each way.
