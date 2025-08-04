LIV Golf returns to Bolingbrook Golf Club in 2025: Everything you need to know

The Brief LIV Golf returns to Bolingbrook Golf Club in 2025 for a three-day event featuring top players like Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau, with Good Charlotte performing Saturday night. The event includes a Fan Village with activities such as a petting zoo, cornhole, and a kids’ zone offering tattoos, bracelet making, and deep-dish pizza. Tickets start at $35, with discounts available for children, first responders, teachers, and college students; free parking and shuttle service provided for attendees.



LIV Golf is making its return to Bolingbrook Golf Club in 2025 with a three-day event running from Friday through Sunday.

This year's tournament will feature a high-energy performance by iconic rock band Good Charlotte, taking the stage at 5 p.m. on Saturday night.

What to expect

Golf fans can look forward to an all-star lineup, including Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, and 12 other major champions, collectively boasting 28 major titles.

In 2024, Rahm clinched the LIV Golf Individual Championship in a dramatic showdown at Bolingbrook, narrowly beating Torque GC’s Joaquin Niemann for the season title. This year, Niemann leads the individual standings and could secure the 2025 championship with a strong finish in Chicago.

Family-friendly entertainment all weekend

In addition to world-class golf and Saturday night’s concert, the event will host a Fan Village packed with fun for all ages. Highlights include:

Cornhole court

Petting zoo

Chipping challenges

Kids’ Zone with temporary tattoo artists, bracelet-making stations, and a deep-dish pizza experience

Ticket Information

Tickets are available at LIVGolf.com with several options:

Single-day passes starting at $35

Three-day passes

Exclusive viewing packages

Discounts include:

Free admission for children under 12 (with a paid adult ticket)

25% off single-day grounds tickets for first responders, teachers, and college students

Getting there and parking

All ticket holders will receive free parking at:

Amazon Lot

550 S. Bolingbrook Drive

Bolingbrook, IL 60440

Parking lot hours:

Friday: Opens at 8 a.m.

Saturday: Opens at 9 a.m.

Sunday: Opens at 7:30 a.m.

(Lots close at 8:00 p.m. daily)

Complimentary shuttles will run between the parking lot and the course, starting 30 minutes after lots open. Please allow about 15 minutes for transportation each way.