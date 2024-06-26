Live Updates: Chicago Bulls enter 2024 NBA Draft with No. 11 overall pick

It's draft day, and the Chicago Bulls have some decisions to make.

With the No. 11 overall pick, the Bulls are in a prime position to add a player that can make an impact on the 2024-2025 season.

Can the Bulls trade down? Could they trade up? How do the futures of Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic and DeMar DeRozan affect the Bulls' decisions tonight?

That will all come to light eventually.

2024 NBA Draft Live Updates

What changes will befall the Bulls?

After the Bulls lost to the Miami Heat in the 2024 NBA Play-In Tournament, Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Artūras Karnišovas promised changes were going to come to the Bulls.

We've seen some, as Karnišovas shook up the coaching staff and traded two-time All-NBA Defensive Team guard Alex Caruso.

Draft night brings the opportunity for more change. Only time will tell.

"This group, something doesn't work," Karnišovas told reporters on April 20. "I've got to find ways to find a group that's going to make improvements because we've done that for a couple of years now."

Who are some names the Bulls can target?

Zach Edey, Purdue

Edey, at 7-foot-4, makes the Bulls much taller and helps the rebounding game but brings questions about his speed. Can he keep up with the NBA game in transition?

Ron Holland, G League Ignite

Scouting reports mention that Holland has good shooting form but he needs to work on accuracy. However, his athleticism is there on the defensive side of the ball, which is something the Bulls need after Caruso's departure.

Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois

The knock against Shannon Jr. is that he's 24-years old, but his athleticism, shooting and defensive ability would be massive for the Bulls, who now need defensive help after trading Alex Caruso for Josh Giddey.

Nikola Topic, KK Crvena Zvezda (Serbia)

This would be a pick that bolsters the Bulls' point guard rotation, which would not be a bad idea considering there are still questions about Lonzo Ball's status and Giddey's role.

