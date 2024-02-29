Expand / Collapse search
Live Now

Live Updates: Drills start, with more notes and interviews from Day 3 of the NFL Combine

By Chris Kwiecinski
Published 
Updated 6:56AM
Sports
FOX 32 Chicago

NFL Combine: FOX 32's Cassie Carlson catches up with Jeff Joniak on the Chicago Bears

Jeff Joniak, the voice of the Chicago Bears for ESPN 1000, has a drop-the-mic moment when talking about the future of the Bears in 2024. Here's the conversation FOX 32's Cassie Carlson had with Joniak on Wednesday at the NFL Combine.

INDIANAPOLIS - The NFL Combine continues on Thursday, as defensive backs and tight ends get a chance to meet with the media and with teams while drills start at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Below is a live blog that you can follow along with as the second day of the NFL Combine commences. Mobile users click HERE.

The NFL Combine is an all-week event in Indianapolis held in Lucas Oil Stadium, the home of the Indianapolis Colts.

5 prospects to watch Thursday

Related

NFL Combine: 5 prospects the Bears could have an eye on during Day 3
article

NFL Combine: 5 prospects the Bears could have an eye on during Day 3

Here are five players the Bears could be targeting on Day 3 of the NFL Combine.

In Case You Missed It

Related

NFL Combine: How Mizzou EDGE Darius Robinson's draft stock mirrors Darnell Wright's: 'Just cut my tape'
article

NFL Combine: How Mizzou EDGE Darius Robinson's draft stock mirrors Darnell Wright's: 'Just cut my tape'

A consistent theme from Robinson's career, let alone his interview on Wednesday, is pretty simple: do it all. It's how he caught the Bears' eye.

The NFL Combine Bottom Line

College football players handpicked by the NFL will have a chance to boost their draft stock in hopes of being selected higher in the 2024 NFL Draft.

All eyes are on the Bears, who can dictate how the draft operates by virtue of the franchise holding the No. 1 overall pick in the draft due to a trade with the Carolina Panthers last March.

The combine will be the first foray into the biggest decision the Bears will make as a franchise in arguably the team's history: Draft a quarterback, or keep Justin Fields? It'll be a decision that will reverberate for years.