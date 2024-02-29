Live Updates: Drills start, with more notes and interviews from Day 3 of the NFL Combine

The NFL Combine continues on Thursday, as defensive backs and tight ends get a chance to meet with the media and with teams while drills start at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Below is a live blog that you can follow along with as the second day of the NFL Combine commences. Mobile users click HERE.

The NFL Combine is an all-week event in Indianapolis held in Lucas Oil Stadium, the home of the Indianapolis Colts.

5 prospects to watch Thursday

Related article

In Case You Missed It

Related article

The NFL Combine Bottom Line

College football players handpicked by the NFL will have a chance to boost their draft stock in hopes of being selected higher in the 2024 NFL Draft.

All eyes are on the Bears, who can dictate how the draft operates by virtue of the franchise holding the No. 1 overall pick in the draft due to a trade with the Carolina Panthers last March.

The combine will be the first foray into the biggest decision the Bears will make as a franchise in arguably the team's history: Draft a quarterback, or keep Justin Fields? It'll be a decision that will reverberate for years.