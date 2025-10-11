Long's fourth-quarter score sends Eastern Michigan past Northern Illinois, 16-10

Noah Kim's fourth quarter touchdown throw to Joshua Long helped give Eastern Michigan a 16-10 win over Northern Illinois on Saturday.

The Eagles (2-5, 1-2 MAC) were led by Dontae McMillan's 104 rushing yards on 23 attempts while Kim added 32 yards on nine attempts.

Each team traded field goals in a 6-3 first half, with Rudy Kessinger connecting from 35 and 49 yards while Northern Illinois' Andrew Glass made one from 30 yards.

Telly Johnson Jr. broke free for an 80-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter to give the Huskies (1-5, 0-2 MAC) 10-6 lead.

"I just waited behind Evan Malcore for the hole to open up and just ran," Johnson said of his touchdown run.

That was the longest for an NIU player since Antario Brown scored on an 80-yard touchdown vs. Toledo in 2023.

Long's 6-yard touchdown grab from Kim gave the Eagles the lead back for good. Kessinger's 28-yard field with less than six minutes remaining extended the lead.

NIU leads the series, 36-17-2 since the two teams first met in 1927.

What they're saying:

"Our players are laying it on the play and playing as hard as they can play, we’re just not getting the results we want," head coach Thomas Hammock said according to NIU athletics. "There were plays to be made and we took some shots down the field. We have to learn from this and see what we can do to create some more opportunities."