Love scores 23 to carry Wright St. past UIC 72-47

By AP reporter
Published 
University of Illinois at Chicago
Associated Press

CHICAGO - Loudon Love had 23 points and 12 rebounds as Wright State rolled past Illinois-Chicago 72-47 on Friday night.

Trey Calvin had 12 points for Wright State (14-4, 12-3 Horizon League), which won its sixth consecutive game. Tim Finke added seven rebounds. Grant Basile had 10 rebounds.

Tanner Holden, the Raiders’ leading scorer heading into the contest at 17 points per game, shot 1 of 8 from the field and finished with four points.

Illinois-Chicago scored 24 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Maurice Commander had 10 points for the Flames (8-8, 5-6), who have now lost four straight games. Braelen Bridges added seven rebounds.

Teyvion Kirk, the Flames’ leading scorer coming into the contest at 14 points per game, was held to six points on 3-of-13 shooting.