Cameron Krutwig finished with 20 points and six rebounds and Loyola Chicago held off Valparaiso 70-68.

Krutwig knocked down 8 of 13 shots from the floor for the Ramblers (16-9, 8-4 Missouri Valley Conference).

Mileek McMillan hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 to top the Crusaders (12-13, 5-7).