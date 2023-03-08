Maine South to forfeit nine wins from 2022 football season due to violation, IHSA says

Maine South High School will forfeit nine wins from the 2022 football season after acknowledging ineligible players participated in games, according to a statement from the Illinois High School Association.

The penalties follow a joint investigation between the IHSA, Maine South High School, and Maine Township High School District 207, the statement said.

The school and the district self-reported that multiple players violated IHSA bylaw 3.030, which bars players from participating in games while not residing in the school's attendance area during the season.

"The IHSA recently received credible information that Maine South football players who did not reside in the district participated on the team during the 2022 IHSA football season," IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said in a statement. "After a thorough review, they self-reported violations of the IHSA residence by-laws by multiple student-athletes on its 2022 football roster."

The Hawks will forfeit wins against Barrington, Bolingbrook, Evanston, Glenbrook North, Glenbrook South, New Trier, Niles West, South Elgin and Stevenson.

The school's football program has also been put on probation through the end of the 2023-24 school year, the high school sports association said.

If Maine South commits any future violations, the IHSA said the program may be removed from the state football playoffs.

"I commend Maine Township High School District 207 and Maine South High School personnel for recognizing the serious nature of these allegations and their diligence in investigating and reporting these violations," Anderson said. "I believe that District 207 has already begun to take appropriate steps to prevent future issues like this from occurring again and will aid them in any way that I can in that process."