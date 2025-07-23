Manchester United teams up with Bears, Bulls and White Sox for week of events

The Brief Manchester United is teaming up with the Bears, Bulls, and White Sox during its 10-day Chicago visit as part of the Premier League’s U.S. preseason tour. Community events include youth sports clinics and a ceremonial first pitch, blending American and European sports to engage local kids and fans. Chicago sports leaders welcomed the collaboration, celebrating the shared values of global sport, cultural exchange, and community impact.



As part of the Premier League’s preseason American tour, Manchester United is bringing more than just top-flight soccer to Chicago — the club is teaming up with the Bears, Bulls, and White Sox for a series of community engagement events during its 10-day stay.

United will face Premier League rivals AFC Bournemouth on Wednesday at Soldier Field, one of three U.S. cities hosting matches for the tour. The stateside showcase features four clubs playing a total of six matches aimed at growing the sport's American fanbase.

But the action extends beyond the pitch.

What we know:

On Sunday, July 27, more than 150 local children will gather at Soldier Field for a special youth clinic featuring players from both Manchester United and the Bears. The event will blend American and European football, offering kids a chance to learn skills from both sports.

The next day, United legend Wes Brown will visit Guaranteed Rate Field to throw out the ceremonial first pitch for the White Sox game. Before the game, Brown will participate in a jersey swap with Sox players Sean Burke and Miguel Vargas.

Then on Tuesday, July 29, Manchester United will join forces with the Bulls and a local nonprofit focused on youth fitness. Together, they’ll host a combined soccer and basketball clinic designed to get kids moving. Participants will also be entertained by Benny the Bull and his United mascot counterpart, Fred the Red.

What they're saying:

As Manchester United teams up with the White Sox, Bulls, and Bears during its visit to Chicago, leaders from each franchise shared their excitement about the collaboration.

In a statement, the Bears underscored their deepening relationship with Manchester United and shared commitment to youth development.

"As we welcome Manchester United to Chicago and Halas Hall, the Chicago Bears are excited to expand upon the meaningful partnership we are building. Through our shared values and commitment to community, the Bears are proud to once again work with the Manchester United Foundation to continue growing sports at a grassroots level. Together we are inspiring young people to play, watch and become proud members of the Bears and Manchester United families."

Gareth Breunlin, vice president of marketing and advertising for the Chicago White Sox, emphasized the cultural and community significance of the moment.

"We’re thrilled to welcome Wes Brown and Manchester United to our home on the South Side of Chicago and share the magic of White Sox baseball with one of the world’s most iconic football clubs," Breunlin said. "This unique cultural exchange celebrates the global spirit of sport and community, and we’re honoured to introduce them to the White Sox and the memorable experience of taking in a baseball game in Chicago."

Adrienne Scherenzel, vice president of community engagement for the Chicago Bulls, highlighted the unifying power of sports and the joy of hosting Manchester United.

"Great things happen when global sports teams come together to do good and unite people through the power of sports. The Chicago Bulls are thrilled to welcome Manchester United to Chicago and the newly refurbished courts in the Little Village neighborhood," Scherenzel said.

Big picture view:

The preseason tour isn’t just about getting match-fit. It’s part of a broader mission to grow the global game in the U.S. while giving back to local communities.

Manchester United’s collaboration with Chicago’s most iconic sports teams underscores that mission — proving that the power of sport, no matter the kind, can build bridges and inspire the next generation.