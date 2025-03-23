March Madness: Illinois vs. Kentucky scores, live updates from Milwaukee

Illinois basketball can do something it hasn't done in 20 years.

With one win, the Illini would make consecutive Sweet Sixteen appearances for the first time since the 2004-2005 NCAA Tournaments.

Standing in the way is college basketball blue blood Kentucky, led by first-year coach Mark Pope.

Follow along with us here for live updates as Illinois plays Kentucky for the right to go to the Sweet Sixteen.

Illinois vs. Kentucky: live updates

1st Half | 8:00 - Kentucky 25, Illinois 15

Some key stats:

Illinois: eight turnovers, 13 rebounds, 5/14 on field goals.

Kentucky: seven assists, one turnover, 11/22 on field goals.

1st Half | 11:43 - Kentucky 18, Illinois 10

Kentucky extended its lead. Amari Williams will shoot a free throw after the timeout following a foul on Morez Johnson Jr.

Illinois has committed five turnovers and that's been the difference.

1st Half | 15:30 - Kentucky 9, Illinois 5

Colin Chandler hits the first three of the game. Will Riley rotated too low on defense as Ivisic's help on defense, leaving Chandler wide open.

Kentucky leads Illinois early on. The Illini have two turnovers.

1st Half | 20:00 - Game on

The ball is tipped.

Illinois and Kentucky are underway for a berth in the Sweet Sixteen.

Starting lineups

Illinois' starting five: Kylan Boswell, Tre White, Will Riley, Tomislav Ivisic and Kasparas Jakucionis.

Kentucky starting five: Otega Oweh, Lamont Butler, Koby Brea, Andrew Carr and Amari Williams.

Illinois plays Kentucky starting at 4:15 CT.

The Illini will take over Fiserv Forum, expecting a contingent of orange and blue to battle the Kentucky faithful that traveled from Lexington.

How to watch Illinois vs. Kentucky

