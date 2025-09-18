Matt Eberflus cherishes all his memories as the Chicago Bears head coach before taking on his former team

The Chicago Bears welcome back their former head coach on Sunday.

On FOX’s NFL Sunday Game of the Week, the Dallas Cowboys come to Chicago with Matt Eberflus as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator.

Eberflus spoke to reporters on Thursday and made things clear: He’s not dreading a return to Chicago on Sunday, and he still cherishes what he learned as head coach of the Chicago Bears.

What they're saying:

Eberflus’ tenure in Chicago was not particularly impressive. He lasted two and a half seasons in Chicago and was the first coach in Bears history to be fired during a season.

When asked if he was dreading this week, Eberflus quickly said he wasn’t. He still looks upon his time in Chicago fondly because of how much he learned.

"When you become a head coach, it’s a different job so you learn a lot of things," Eberflus told reporters on Thursday. "The experiences there, certainly I cherish all of those."

He was asked about sharing intel about the Bears with his current coaching staff, and about the Bears players he coached who are still in Chicago.

Eberflus name-dropped Kyler Gordon as one of the talented players he worked with, and reveled in the secondary he helped build. The Bears didn’t have a winning season under Eberflus, but his defenses were able to hold some of the better offenses in the NFL in check.

"We didn’t win enough and all that, but I’ve got fond memories of Flus and I have a lot of respect for him as a man and as a coach," Bears tight end Cole Kmet said. "I think he instilled a really hard work ethic here."

Those defensive players recalled the success they had, especially in his second season when they hit a stride in the second half of the year.

"We had some good times with coach Flus," linebacker Tremaine Edmunds said.

Eberflus remembers that over anything.

"I always loved working with the players there," Eberflus said. "We played some good ball."

What's next:

Bears fans remember how Eberflus’ tenure ended. The Bears didn’t call a timeout on a Thanksgiving Day game vs. Detroit, and a chance to tie the game at 23-23 ended with the clock running down and Caleb Williams tossing an incomplete pass to Rome Odunze as time expired.

It was the last decision Eberflus had as coach of the Bears. He understands how getting questioned on all the decisions comes with being a head coach.

"You’re always going to be questioned on certain decisions," Eberflus said.

Eberflus has his own set of decisions running the Dallas defense. But, Chicagoans remember his tenure ending as the Bears lost their third-straight game against an NFC North team by one score.

Whatever his reception is at Soldier Field on Sunday, he’s not thinking about that.

"I haven’t thought about it," Eberflus said.

Instead, Eberflus is thinking about what he can do to improve the Cowboys’ defense that struggled against the New York Giants last Sunday in an overtime win. Dallas won a 40-37 game, where Eberflus’ defense intercepted Russell Wilson to help set up a game-winning field goal.

The Bears don’t represent his old stomping grounds. They’re next on the schedule.

"I look at it as one opportunity to execute," Eberflus said.