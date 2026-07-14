Meet the Chicago White Sox 2026 MLB Draft Class
It was a big day for the Chicago White Sox.
They added the No. 1 overall pick to the team's pipeline. They've also added plenty of college-age players to go along with that top pick, but still took a few players based on potential.
Here's how the White Sox's 2026 MLB Draft Class shaped up after taking Roch Cholowsky No. 1 overall.
By the numbers:
The White Sox had the first overall pick, and selected UCLA shortstop Roch Cholowsky. After plenty of debate, the White Sox fell in love with Cholowsky and the shortstop ended up falling in love with the city.
"I left the next morning and called my agent and told him that’s where I want to be and he’s got to do whatever he can to make it work," Cholowsky told reporters on Saturday. "I know that’s where I want to be, and I hope you guys feel the same way about me."
Cholowsky will officially join a pipeline that made Colson Montgomery, Kyle Teel, Braden Montgomery and more into major league players.
"I fell in love with the city while I was out there and very excited to get back," Cholowsky said.
After Cholowsky, the White Sox addressed most of their draft by selecting college players.
Here's how the White Sox's draft class looks by the numbers:
- Of the 19 player selections, 16 players from the college ranks.
- Three selections were from high school, including the two in the top three rounds.
- The White Sox selected nine pitchers, eight of which are right-handed pitchers.
- The White Sox also drafted six infielders, and five outfielders.
Chicago White Sox 2026 MLB Draft Class
Round 1: Roch Cholowsky, SS - UCLA
Round 1CB-A: Landon Thome, INF - Nazareth Academy
Round 2: Cole Prosek, INF 19 - Magnolia Height School
Round 3: Joey Volchko, RHP - University of Georgia
Round 4 Eric Segura, RHP - Oregon State University
Round 5: Cal Scolari, RHP - Oregon University
Round 6: Alex Weingartner, OF/RHP - St. Augustine Prep
Round 7: Clay Burdette, OF - Xavier University
Round 8: Jayson Jones, INF - Wichita State University
Round 9: Luke Craytor, RHP - Virginia Tech
Round 10: Matthew Bucciero, OF - Fairfield University
Round 11: Kyle Casteel, RHP - Butler Area High School
Round 12: Braden Holcomb, OF - Vanderbilt University
Round 13: Grayson Fitzwater, 1B - Virginia Military Institute
Round 14: Isaac Yeager, RHP - Oregon State University
Round 15: Cameron Johnson, LHP - University of Oklahoma
Round 16: Darin Horn, RHP - Coastal Carolina University
Round 17: Crew McChesney, OF - Brigham Young University
Round 18: Jackson Bergman, RHP - Indiana University
Round 19: Jake Berkland, SS - Minnesota State University