Michigan basketball fires Chicago native Juwan Howard after 5 seasons

Michigan basketball has moved on from its Chicago-native head coach.

Juwan Howard, who has been the head coach of the Wolverines for five seasons, was fired Friday after falling in the Big 10 Conference Tournament.

Howard, a Chicago Vocational High School alum, went 8-24 this past season at Michigan.

"After a comprehensive review of the program, I have decided that Juwan will not return as our men's basketball coach," Michigan AD Warde Manuel said in a statement. "Juwan is among the greatest Wolverines to ever be associated with our basketball program. I know how much it meant, to not only Juwan, but to all of us for him to return here to lead this program. Despite his love of his alma mater and the positive experience that our student-athletes had under his leadership, it was clear to me that the program was not living up to our expectations and not trending in the right direction."

Michigan's best achievement under Howard was advancing to the Elite Eight in the 2021 NCAA Tournament. In the 2022 NCAA Tournament, Howard brought the Wolverines to the Sweet Sixteen.

In the two seasons since, Michigan earned a bid in the 2023 NIT and endured its disastrous 2023-2024 season.

Howard finishes his Michigan tenure with a 82-67 record.

Currently, there are head coach openings at Michigan, Ohio State, Louisville, Washington, West Virginia and Vanderbilt.

"I am thankful for Juwan's dedication, passion and commitment to U-M and for all that he, and his legacy, will continue to mean to Michigan," Manuel wrote in a statement.