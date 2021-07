Milwaukee Brewers beat Chicago White Sox 6-1

Rowdy Tellez hit his first two homers as a Brewer, Corbin Burnes pitched six strong innings and Milwaukee beat the Chicago White Sox 6-1 on Saturday night.

Tellez went 3 of 4 with three RBIs, with solo shots off Jose Ruiz in the sixth inning and Reynaldo Lopez in the eighth.

The Brewers acquired the slugging first baseman from the Toronto Blue Jays on July 6. After going 2 for 13 in his first nine games with his new team, Tellez is 5 of 7 with three runs and five RBIs in this series. He has gone 7 of 13 against the White Sox this season.

Tyrone Taylor and Kolten Wong also went deep for the Brewers in front of a season-high sellout crowd of 41,686.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP