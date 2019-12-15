Missouri 64, Southern Illinois 48

article

Mark Smith scored a season-high 23 points to lead Missouri to a 64-48 victory over Southern Illinois.

Javon Pickett came off the bench to score 13 for Missouri in his second straight double-figure scoring game.

Eric McGill led Southern Illinois with 11 points.

The Tigers held the Salukis to 29.4% shooting and outrebounded them 37-21.

Missouri returns to action Saturday against Illinois in St. Louis.

Southern Illinois hosts Hampton on Wednesday.