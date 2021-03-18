Mitch Trubisky signs 1-year deal with Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills and quarterback Mitchell Trubisky have agreed to terms on a one-year deal, the team announced Thursday.

Trubisky will be leaving Chicago after four years with the Bears.

In his four seasons with the Bears, Trubisky completed 1,010 of 1,577 pass attempts for 10,609 yards, thrown for 64 touchdowns and has a completion percentage of 64%.

The news of Trubisky leaving Chicago comes just days after the Chicago Bears agreed to a one-year, $10 million contract with former Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton.