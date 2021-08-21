Expand / Collapse search

Mitchell Trubisky leads Buffalo Bills to 41-15 victory over Chicago Bears

By Gene Chamberlain
CHICAGO - Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky returned to Soldier Field and led the Buffalo Bills to a 41-15 victory over his former team, the Chicago Bears

Trubisky led touchdown drives on the first four Buffalo possessions and finished the game 20 of 28 for 221 yards and a touchdown. 

He threw a 4-yard TD pass to Jake Kumerow, and the Bills added a 14-yard TD run by Devin Singletary, two 1-yard TD runs by fullback Reggie Gilliam and a 79-yard punt return for a TD by Marquez Stevenson.

