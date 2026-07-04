MLB All-Star Game: Cubs and White Sox have their sluggers sent to Philadelphia

The midsummer classic will have its usual representatives from each Major League Baseball team.

This year, the Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox had two of their best sluggers picked for the 2026 MLB All-Star Game.

Here's who will represent the Cubs and White Sox at the 2026 MLB All-Star Game in Philadelphia later in July.

White Sox's Vargas gets All-Star nod

During a breakout White Sox season, the third baseman on the Southside will get a nod to the All-Star Game.

Miguel Vargas was named to the All-Star Game on Saturday. That's the first All-Star nod of his career.

Vargas came over to the White Sox in a trade that sent Michael Kopech to the Los Angeles Dodgers as part of a three-team trade that featured St. Louis Cardinals' infielder Tommy Edman also heading to Los Angeles.

Vargas has been a breakout player for the White Sox this year, as he currently has a .248 batting average, an OPS of .839 and 19 homers to go along with 55 RBI.

With his selection, Vargas becomes the sixth White Sox third baseman to earn an All-Star nod: Joe Crede (2008), Robin Ventura (1992), Bill Melton (1971), George Kell (1954) and Jimmy Dykes (1934). He's also the seventh Cuban-born White Sox player to earn an All-Star spot: Luis Robert Jr. (2023), José Abreu (2014, ’18-19), Alexei Ramírez (2014), José Contreras (2006), Minnie Miñoso (1951-54, ’57-60) and Sandy Consuegra (1954)

Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong gets second All-Star nod

After starting in center field last year for the National League, Cubs' star center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong will make his second All-Star Game appearance in a row.

This comes after PCA was named the National League Player of the Month. That honor was well-deserved, after Crow-Armstrong hit 11 home runs, two triples, five doubles, stole eight bases, recorded 20 RBIs and scored 21 runs.

Not too shabby. Overall, Crow-Armstrong has a .287 batting average, 19 home runs, 49 RBI and 95 hits.

He's the only selection for the Cubs this summer after the Northsiders had three All-Star game selections in 2025: Crow-Armstrong, Matt Boyd and Kyle Tucker.

What we know:

Shohei Ohtani won the National League's top overall vote total and also takes the designated hitter spot. Ernie Clement won the American League's top vote and will start at second base.

These are the two starters who were decided before Phase 2 of the voting even began.

What we don't know:

A few more Cubs or Sox players might earn All-Star nods in the coming week, if players selected to the game withdraw due to injury.

2026 MLB All-Star Rosters

American League

Starters

Catcher: Shea Langeliers, Athletics

First base: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays

Second base: Ernie Clement, Blue Jays

Third base: Junior Caminero, Rays

Shortstop: Bobby Witt Jr., Royals

Outfield: Mike Trout, Angels, Byron Buxton, Twins, Aaron Judge, Yankees

Designated hitter: Yordan Alvarez, Astros

Pitchers — Cam Schlittler, Yankees, Dylan Cease, Blue Jays, Drew Rasmussen, Rays, Parker Messick, Guardians, Joe Ryan, Twins, Louis Varland, Blue Jays, Cade Smith, Guardians, Aroldis Chapman, Red Sox, Bryan Baker, Rays, Jacob Latz, Rangers, Ranger Suarez, Red Sox, Michael Wacha, Royals

Reserves — C Dillon Dingler, Tigers, C Adley Rutschman, Orioles, 1B Nick Kurtz, Athletics, 1B Ben Rice, Yankees, 2B Travis Bazzana, Guardians, 3B Miguel Vargas, White Sox, SS Kevin McGonigle, Tigers, OF Randy Arozarena, Mariners, OF Cody Bellinger, Yankees, OF Riley Greene, Tigers, DH Yandy Díaz, Rays

National League

Starters

Catcher: Drake Baldwin, Braves

First base: Freddie Freeman, Dodgers

Second base: Ozzie Albies, Braves

Third base: Max Muncy, Dodgers

Shortstop: CJ Abrams, Nationals

Outfield: Juan Soto, Mets, Andy Pages, Dodgers, Brandon Marsh, Phillies

Designated hitter: Shohei Otani, Dodgers

Pitchers: Jacob Misiorowski, Brewers, Cristopher Sánchez, Chris Sale, Braves, Chase Burns, Reds, Paul Skenes, Pirates, Mason Miller, Padres, Jhoan Duran, Phillies, Raisel Iglesias, Braves, Max Meyer, Marlins, Eduardo Rodriguez, Diamondbacks, Logan Webb, Giants, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Dodgers

Reserves — C William Contreras, Brewers, C Hunter Goodman, Rockies, 1B Bryce Harper, Phillies, 1B Matt Olson, Braves, 2B Luis Arraez, Giants, 3B Sal Stewart, Reds, SS Otto Lopez, Marlins, OF Corbin Carroll, Diamondbacks, OF Pete Crow-Armstrong, Cubs, OF Jordan Walker, Cardinals, OF James Wood, Nationals, DH Kyle Schwarber, Phillies