Expand / Collapse search

Morel and Crow-Armstrong hit 2 HRs each, lifting the Cubs over the Cardinals 8-3

By AP News
Published  July 14, 2024 4:07pm CDT
Cubs
Associated Press

Sports Zone: What should Craig Counsell's message be to the Cubs? Matt Spiegel weighs in

The Cubs have underwhelmed at the halfway point of the 2024 season. What should manager Craig Counsell's message be to a team aiming for a turnaround? 670 The Score's Matt Spiegel weighs in.

ST. LOUIS - Pete Crow-Armstrong and Christopher Morel each homered twice to lead the Chicago Cubs to an 8-3 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.

Tomas Nido and Ian Happ also homered for the Cubs, who split the four-game set against their NL Central rivals.

Alec Burleson homered for St. Louis.

Crow-Armstrong hit solo homers in the third and fifth innings. Nido snapped a 2-all tie with his fourth of the season in the fifth.

Crow-Armstrong entered the game with a .194 average and only one home run. He also stole his 17th bases of the season.

Morel, who has 18 homers, hit a two-run shot in the sixth and a solo home run in the eighth.

Chicago, which has won six of eight, recorded back-to-back homers in the fifth and eighth innings.

Jameson Taillon (7-4) allowed three runs on seven hits over 5 2/3 innings.

St. Louis starter Miles Mikolas (7-8) surrendered six runs on eight hits over 5 1/3 innings. He gave up four home runs.

Brendan Donovan had three hits and reached base four times for St. Louis.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cubs: LHP Luke Little has been sidelined with a shoulder injury. He will be reevaluated during the All-Star break.

Cardinals: OF Michael Siani missed his second game with an elbow injury.

UP NEXT:

Cubs: Host Arizona in a three-game series beginning Friday.

Cardinals: Visit Atlanta for a three-games set Friday.

Related

Cubs place outfielder Cody Bellinger on injured list with broken finger
article

Cubs place outfielder Cody Bellinger on injured list with broken finger

The Chicago Cubs have placed outfielder Cody Bellinger on the 10-day injured list with a left middle finger fracture.