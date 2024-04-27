New Chicago Bears punter Tory Taylor has already heard from Caleb Williams with a funny guarantee

The Chicago Bears have selected a punter with their No. 122 selection in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Tory Taylor is one of the best punters to come through the draft in recent years. He set records at Iowa with how often he punted. He boomed a 67-yard punt in his last college game.

When he heard from fellow draftee Caleb Williams, the Bears' No. 1 overall pick made him a guarantee.

Williams told Taylor he wouldn't have to work as much as he did in Iowa City.

"Caleb just texted me, ‘hey, you’re not going to punt too much,’" Taylor said.

Taylor didn't just punt for Iowa. He punted for an Iowa team that struggled offensively.

In his Iowa career, Taylor averaged 40 or more yards per punt in 43 career games. That set an NCAA record. The Melbourne, Australia, native owns the NCAA record to career yards per punt averaged with a 46.3 yards per punt average on 295 career punts for 13,657 yards.

This broke Baylor’s Daniel Sepulveda’s previous standing record of 42.5 yards.

Drafting a punter might not be the most exciting pick the Bears could have made, especially with other needs on the defensive line still existing. But, the Bears got the best player at his position all the same.

It does speak volumes to how Williams views his teammate. Williams took to his Instagram to show how excited he was to see Taylor join the Bears.

"Special teams. Special plays. Special players," Williams wrote on an Instagram story post.