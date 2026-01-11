NFC Divisional Round: Bears will host NFC West foe, as 49ers eliminate defending Super Bowl Champion Eagles

The matchups are set for the NFC Divisional Round.

The Chicago Bears will host the Los Angeles Rams next weekend at Soldier Field.

What we know:

The defending Super Bowl Champs and NFC East champion Philadelphia Eagles were hosting the San Francisco 49ers, and the two played a thriller.

The 49ers pulled the upset, ending the Eagles' season 23-19.

The Niners pulled ahead with a fourth-quarter touchdown pass from wide receiver Jujan Jennings to running back Christian McCaffrey. The San Francisco defense, which allowed 38 points to the Bears in Week 17, limited Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley to just 19 points.

However, star tight end George Kittle was carted off the field with what was reported to be an Achilles injury.

The backstory:

The Bears are reveling in the incredible Wild Card round win over the Packers, where Caleb Williams led the Bears to a win down 18 points at halftime.

That was the seventh comeback win in the final two minutes this season for the Bears. It's become who they are now, and they'll take that into next weekend's game against the Rams, who defeated the Carolina Panthers with a 34-31 win on the road Saturday.

"It's our identity here at this point," Bears coach Ben Johnson said. "Some people say it's not sustainable. I don't know. The takeaways are that's who we are on defense and on offense. It's explosive plays. That's kind of what we've done all year long, and coming up in big moments. As a team, it's just resiliency and knowing that late in the fourth quarter that's really when we're at our best as a football team. We'll keep striving to be better earlier in games and starting faster and all that, but that gives us something to work towards. I can't be any more proud of that crew than I am now."